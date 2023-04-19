Public disclosure of campaign contributions is government transparency at its best. The primary purpose of financial disclosure is to reduce government corruption, the U.S. Supreme Court said 47 years ago.
Yet three Allen County candidates in the May 2 primary still haven’t submitted the required paperwork with the county election board.
Officeholders with delinquent financial statements include Fort Wayne City Council member Russ Jehl, R-2nd, and Woodburn Council member Daniel Watts, R-4th. As incumbents, they face fines of $50 per day until their reports are filed.
Candidate Andy Jones is seeking election to the Leo-Cedarville Town Council. As an office seeker and not an officeholder, he could be fined $25 daily until his financial disclosure is turned in.
New Haven Treasurer Angela Hamrick; Grabill Town Council member Jeffrey Smead; Fort Wayne City Council candidate for the 4th District, Scott Myers; Fort Wayne City Council member Paul Ensley, R-1st; and Republican Woodburn Mayor Joe Kelsey filed their paperwork after Friday’s deadline.
It’s common for a few candidates to miss the filing cutoff, Amy Scrogham, the county’s director of elections, told The Journal Gazette.
It shouldn’t be. Indiana’s Election Division published the 2023 election calendar on Dec. 6. Hoosier candidates for public office should have known pre-primary financial statements were due last week.
In Buckley v. Valeo, the U.S. Supreme Court in 1976 upheld the constitutionality of financial disclosure requirements in political races. Campaign finance reports alert voters “to the interests to which a candidate is most likely to be responsive,” the court said. And such disclosures assist to “deter actual corruption and avoid the appearance of corruption by exposing large contributions and expenditures to the light of publicity.”
Hoosiers have a responsibility to hold their local governments accountable. And campaign financial disclosures reveal the people, businesses and organizations that financially support candidates for office.
Pre-municipal election campaign finance reports are due before the Nov. 7 general election. It’s our hope that November’s candidates demonstrate their belief in government transparency and respect for the voting public by filing their paperwork before the noon deadline Oct. 20.