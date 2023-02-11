A bill that would provide funding increases to local public health departments passed the Indiana Senate Committee on Health and Provider Services last week, but its unanimous approval belies the welcome it received from some Hoosiers.
For more than an hour on Feb. 2, state residents testified against Senate Bill 4, a priority piece of legislation for Gov. Eric Holcomb and Senate Republican leaders. The comments “mostly consisted of vaccine misinformation and denigrating the senators for introducing the ‘tyrannical’ bill that enabled ‘child abuse’ and a ‘state takeover’ of local health departments,” the Indiana Capital Chronicle reports.
Opposition to the public health funding proposal doesn’t surprise DeKalb County Commissioners President Bill Hartman. He’s heard the same concerns from some of his constituents.
“This all started with the Governor’s Public Health Commission. And I know, among certain citizens, there are big red flags over this health commission he appointed without going through the legislature,” Hartman, a Republican, told The Journal Gazette.
In August 2021, Holcomb established the Governor’s Public Health Commission and charged its 15 members with examining the strengths and weaknesses in Indiana’s public health system and making recommendations for improvements.
The commission submitted a lengthy report to Holcomb this past August. It advocated starting a health-care workforce plan to mitigate staffing shortfalls, increasing access to state data for local health departments and establishing a strategic equipment stockpile, as well as boosting public health spending by about 65%.
Indiana ranks 48th among states in public health funding, spending about $55 per Hoosier or $36 less than the national average of $91 per person. The commission sought to close the funding gap by $36 per resident at a cost of about $243 million per year.
Asking for less than the commission’s original suggestion, Holcomb is seeking $120 million in fiscal year 2024 and another $227 million in 2025 for public health services throughout the state.
Under the proposal, counties that voluntarily accept the increased funding must meet higher quality standards to better address Indiana’s public health issues.
“For opting into the funding, local health departments must provide or ensure provision of a newly developed set of Core Public Health Services, which include the services currently required under Indiana law and several new services,” according to Mindy Waldron, Allen County Health Department administrator and a member of the Governor’s Public Health Commission.
Local health departments would be required to provide maternal and child health services, SB 4 says. Counties that decide to take the funding will report health metrics to the state Department of Health for publication.
No cost is associated with SB 4 yet, so it was forwarded to the Senate Appropriations Committee for more discussions. That suits Commissioner Hartman. He said he needs more information before DeKalb County can make a decision to accept the proposed additional public health funding.
“We have to read the fine print in this bill first, because we’re just not sure. We don’t feel like we would probably need this money to carry on with the services that we provide,” Hartman said. “We may possibly opt out. I just don’t know yet. It’s not a sure thing, either way.”
Public health departments protect Hoosiers’ most valuable asset: their very well- being. They serve by promoting healthy lifestyles, researching disease and injury prevention, and detecting, preventing and responding to infectious diseases, but they need the appropriate funding to perform those tasks.
Should SB 4 wind up on Gov. Holcomb’s desk, he should sign it. And let’s hope a majority of counties acknowledge the overwhelming need for robust public health services and accept the funding to better the lives of residents.