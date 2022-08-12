On this date 36 years ago, President Ronald Reagan delivered a celebrated anti-government one-liner: “The nine most terrifying words in the English language are ‘I’m from the government and I’m here to help.’ ”
This mic-drop moment appears in a host of books, including “Bartlett’s Familiar Quotations.” It’s cited by conservative and libertarian politicians, commentators and policy wonks to illustrate the allegedly bloated nature of federal, state and municipal bureaucracies – great rhetoric draped in the kind of smugness that the unaffected riff in echo chambers.
But ask some Hoosiers who’ve been saved during the pandemic by the Indiana Homeowner Assistance Fund, and a far more terrifying phrase would be “I’m from the bank and I’m here for the house.”
There’s a place for government in assisting people during their most difficult days.
The Indiana Homeowner Assistance Fund was established by Indiana using $167.9 million awarded to the state through the American Rescue Plan Act in 2021.
The act should sound familiar. ARPA is currently driving Indiana’s Regional Economic Acceleration and Development Initiative, which will generate economic development throughout the state. ARPA is also pushing future economic recovery, development and infrastructure projects in Fort Wayne and Allen County.
Administered by the Indiana Housing and Community Development Authority, the fund began taking applications in March to aid eligible Hoosiers with mortgage payments, property taxes, homeowners’ insurance and homeowner association/condo fees.
Eligible are homeowners of single-family homes, condominiums, 2-, 3- or 4-family dwellings or manufactured homes permanently affixed to real property. The home must be in Indiana and the homeowner’s primary residence.
Homeowners’ income must be equal to or less than 150% of Area Median Income – with some adjustments. Furthermore, the homeowner must have experienced financial hardship after Jan. 21, 2020, associated with the COVID-19 pandemic.
Assistance is capped at $35,000 and is limited to one time per household. Aid is paid to the mortgage lender and is not considered taxable income.
Statewide, just over $7 million has been disbursed out of 1,011 approved applications. Locally, Allen County has had 65 approved applications with $272,767 in assistance paid out.
Featured in the Indiana Capital Chronicle, Porter County resident John Bauer is one of the recipients who is able to breathe a bit easier thanks to the assistance.
Bauer was already reeling from losing work as a tile-setter in Chicago and losing his wife to COVID-19 when a propane heater in his garage exploded, doing extensive damage to the home. Bauer had fallen behind on the mortgage for the house he and his wife bought in 2006.
Bauer, who learned about the Homeowner Assistance Fund while reading a newsletter, has been able to keep his home. For someone who lost so much during the past two years, saving his home from foreclosure goes beyond just having a roof over his head.
“When I’m gone, [the house] will be passed on,” he told the Capital Chronicle. “My daughter will have it … and that promise will still continue.”
Any use of taxpayer dollars warrants scrutiny to avoid waste. In this case, the federal government trusted state governments to know best how to appropriate those dollars to help the most vulnerable rebuild their lives post-pandemic. In this case, the government is here to help.