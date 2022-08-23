Building six new houses on Fort Wayne’s south side might not seem like a big deal. When aggregated with a large-scale mixed-use project for the area, the message is clear that the quadrant is receiving due attention to housing needs.
Last Tuesday, the city of Fort Wayne’s Community Development Division announced it will provide $600,000 in federal funding in a partnership with Habitat for Humanity to construct new homes in the Oxford, LaRez and Poplar neighborhoods. The homes are expected to be completed by next summer.
The new homes will range in size from 1,100-square-foot, three-bedroom, one-bathroom houses to 1,400-square-foot, four-bedroom, two-bathroom dwellings. People whose incomes are 60% below the area’s median are eligible.
Andrew Gritzmaker, CEO of Habitat for Humanity of Greater Fort Wayne, said in a statement the organization’s ongoing relationship with the city’s Office of Housing and Neighborhood Services has increased housing stock in historically low-income areas.
This announcement came a few days after the Northeast Indiana Regional Development Authority granted $6 million in Regional Economic Acceleration and Development Initiative – or READI – money for Village Premier, a mixed-income, mixed-use development to be built by Indianapolis developer House Investments on about 20 acres south of McMillen Park.
Along with income-based apartments and a clubhouse, developers told the city’s redevelopment commission they plan to create at least nine shovel-ready sites for single-family homes. The second and third phases will bring a child care center, health care clinic, commercial space and senior housing. About $55 million is expected to be invested in the project.
This is good news for the south side and Fort Wayne in general. While Fort Wayne is affordable when compared to other cities in its class, it’s still prohibitive for many working families.
In June, Harvard University’s Joint Center for Housing released its study on home affordability in U.S. metropolitan areas. The income required for a median-priced home in Fort Wayne was $57,769 – and that’s $6,000 more than the median household income.
At the Fort Wayne Habitat for Humanity news conference, Kelly Lundberg, deputy director of the city’s Office of Housing and Neighborhood Services, said this partnership creates opportunities for families and individuals to become first-time homebuyers.
It’s an important point, as there are stacks of studies and analysis that point to homeownership providing stability not only to families but neighborhoods, too. Homeownership can create the kind of generational wealth and prosperity that has eluded families that have been blocked by centuries of redlining and racism.
These two projects are an example of how public-private partnerships hand up rather than hand out, as the outcome of creating homeownership for working families serves to strengthen the city. It behooves us to continue to find creative funding solutions to develop a more inclusive and harmonious Fort Wayne.