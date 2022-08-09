Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita announced last week that the Hoosier State will help lead a nationwide Anti-Robocall Litigation Task Force probing and prosecuting telecommunications companies that route illegal robocalls into the U.S.
This is a rare, positive exception to the dozens of obstructive lawsuits Rokita has joined Republican attorneys general in filing against the Biden administration on everything from COVID-19 to immigration.
The task force issued 20 civil investigative demands to 20 gateway providers that are suspected of being responsible for the majority of foreign robocall traffic in the U.S., Rokita said in a news release last week. Gateway providers are supposed to ensure robocall traffic conforms to U.S. and state laws, but in many cases they appear to overlook such prohibitions in exchange for steady, reliable income.
“Robocalls aren’t just a Hoosier problem. They are a nationwide problem,” Rokita said. “That is why I am proud to lead my fellow attorneys general in the fight against these scammers and robocallers. If the telecom industry won’t police itself, this unprecedented task force will.”
After an 18-month investigation, Rokita filed suit in October against an Evansville telecommunications company and two others in California, accusing them of routing millions of illegal robocalls throughout the U.S. The attorney general’s office said Startel Communications of Evansville served as a gateway into the U.S. for robocallers in India, the Philippines and Singapore. Officials said Startel was run out of a trailer before it closed up operations.
According to the National Consumer Law Center and Electronic Privacy Information Center, more than 33 million illegal robocalls are made every day in the U.S. Because of scam robocalls, an estimated $29.8 billion was bilked from Americans in 2021. The Industry Traceback Group reported in May that 65% of illegal robocalls were either from foreign-based or gateway service providers.
The aim of the Anti-Robocall Litigation Task Force is to shut down providers that profit from robocalls and refuse to mitigate them. But you, too, can protect yourself from robo-scammers by following these tips:
• Be wary of callers who ask you to pay by gift card, wire transfer or cryptocurrency. The Indiana attorney general’s office says the Internal Revenue Service doesn’t accept iTunes gift cards for payment.
• Look out for prerecorded calls from imposters posing as government agencies. The Social Security Administration doesn’t make calls to individuals.
• If you suspect fraudulent activity during a phone call, contact the Indiana attorney general’s Consumer Protection Division at 888-834-9969 or email
Illegal robocalls accounted for 34% of all phone calls in 2020, according to Sweden’s Truecaller. By the middle of 2021, the average cost of fraudulent robocalls was $1,200, a 20% increase over the price victims paid in 2019, reported RoboKiller, a robocall-blocking app.
Statistics indicate fraudulent robocalls are increasing across the country. Although some businesses utilize them for legitimate reasons, the rise in misuse is a concern. In addition, as phone technology advances, robocalls likely will become even more common and sophisticated.
Kudos to Rokita and the other state attorneys general in forming the Anti-Robocall Litigation Task Force and joining together to fight shady telecommunications providers.