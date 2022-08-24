The Fort Wayne Economic Development Commission Thursday agreed to plans of Do Good Foods LLC to increase by $48 million the amount in bonds it will market to help finance a 150,000-square-foot processing plant at 8645 Aviation Drive.
Development officials consider the bond program another financial incentive communities may offer for prospective projects. The Indiana Finance Authority will issue the tax-exempt bonds, lowering the cost of financing for Do Good Foods even as rising interest rates threaten business expansion across the nation.
According to Jonathan Leist, deputy director of city redevelopment, only one approval was required to increase bonding from $142 million to $190 million.
“When we do a bond where the city’s actually making every payment, it starts with the City Council and then it comes back around a second time to both (the city and Economic Development Commission),” Leist told The Journal Gazette.
“In this case, this only had to go to the Economic Development Commission. It doesn’t even have to go to City Council because these are really issued under authority of the Indiana Finance Authority, as long as the project qualifies and there’s space under the state’s bond cap.”
The Indiana Finance Authority is authorized to issue bonds that can lower financing costs for manufacturing projects, health care facilities, private institutions of higher education and other qualifying projects, its website says. Tax-exempt bonds often are structured similarly to term loans or mortgages, and interest rates vary based on a company’s finances, credit enhancements, method of bond sales and the current market.
Leist said the Indiana Finance Authority’s bond program is available to provide relief to companies facing high interest rates, which have soared since March. So far, the Federal Reserve’s four hikes have increased rates by a combined 2.25 percentage points – which means consumers are now paying an extra $225 in interest on every $10,000 in debt.
Were Do Good Foods to finance its Fort Wayne project through a traditional lender, today’s rate would cost the company an additional $4.275 million in interest when compared to five months earlier.
“Knowing what we’ve seen with interest rates in the last six months, I would expect we’ll – until they start to head back the other way – that we’ll get a few (requests for Indiana Finance Authority bonds) a year, I guess,” Leist said.
“It’s essentially a state program that we help administer locally,” he continued. “The finance authority has the cap issue to review, but outside of that there’s no state commitment, either. It’s entirely the private company taking on the finance costs and making the payments. So, neither of us have a lot of risk involved.”
City Council President Jason Arp acknowledged city attorneys have told members Fort Wayne itself is not on the hook for reimbursement should Do Good Foods default. Yet he was the lone vote against the company’s original bond request.
“I don’t support this type of thing,” the councilman told The Journal Gazette.
“Government-involvement financing of private business is the essence of cronyism, government picking corporate champions, while snubbing others with excessive regulation. In a macro sense, these things start to crowd out actual private investment and financing.”
Do Good Foods was recruited with help from Greater Fort Wayne and the Indiana Economic Development Corp. The New Jersey-based company takes surplus supermarket food and food waste and converts it to animal feed, The Journal Gazette’s Rosa Salter Rodriguez explains. The feed is given to farmers at no cost, and meat from the animals is marketed as sustainably raised food for people.
Indiana Finance Authority bonds are just another way companies may fund industrial projects. More importantly, they’re a local incentive Hoosier communities may offer to companies to lure jobs and broaden their economic base without financial risk to taxpayers.