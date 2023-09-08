For every progressive act the Indiana supermajority undertook in its most recent session – for example, increasing funding for public health, particularly mental health – it managed to jam through laws that could leave the impression the state is ruled by reactionary trolls.
On its face, House Enrolled Act 1050 looks to be a nondescript omnibus bill codifying a variety of motor vehicle matters, such as new requirements for special group recognition license plates, fees for electric and hybrid vehicles, and prohibitions keeping a consolidated city (Indianapolis) “from installing a sign prohibiting a turn at a steady red signal.”
And then there’s a rule allowing the Bureau of Motor Vehicles to issue non-REAL ID-compliant credentials and registrations solely to Ukrainian humanitarian parolees.
The Immigration and Nationality Act allows the U.S. secretary of homeland security to grant temporary parole to any noncitizen seeking admission to the United States for urgent humanitarian reasons or significant public interest. According to the department’s website: “An individual who is paroled into the United States has not been formally admitted into the United States for purposes of immigration law.”
The state’s Legislative Services Agency does not know Indiana’s total number of humanitarian parolees. However, the agency reported to the legislature that about 71,000 Ukrainians arrived in the United States, with about 17,000 receiving humanitarian parole.
The American Civil Liberties Union is suing the state on behalf of Haitian plaintiffs who believe the new law privileges one group of humanitarian parolees and not others. According to the Department of Homeland Security, 63,000 Haitians had been vetted through June 2023 and approved to travel.
Whether by purpose or inconsequence, by privileging Ukrainians, the legislature created a tiered system where the lower level is overwhelmingly composed of non-white people.
“Our clients are being denied access to state-issued IDs solely because they are Haitians and not Ukrainians,” said Gavin M. Rose, a senior attorney with the ACLU of Indiana, in a news release. “Non-Ukrainians on humanitarian parole are left struggling to get to work, to keep medical appointments, to take children to school, and more, all because they cannot drive.”
In its filing in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Indiana, the ACLU and the National Immigration Law Center argue persuasively that there is no legitimate interest in allowing only those on humanitarian parole from Ukraine to obtain driver’s licenses and identification cards.
“And even if such an interest existed, the discrimination mandated by H.E.A. 1050 is not appropriately tailored to any supposed interest,” the complaint stated. “As a result of H.E.A. 1050, the plaintiffs and other persons on humanitarian parole are suffering irreparable harm for which there is no adequate remedy at law.”
This lawsuit is not meant to punish Ukrainian refugees. Indeed, Hoosiers should want these refugees to become productive members of our communities.
However, it is peculiar that no other group lawfully admitted on humanitarian parole is afforded such an essential benefit for a successful transition. And once again, either through lousy planning or indifference by the legislature, we’re defending a policy that makes Indiana look parochial and backward at best, and overtly biased toward Europeans at the worst.