The YWCA of Northeast Indiana has big plans for the former Don Hall’s Guesthouse on Fort Wayne’s north side. Since buying the hotel in December 2020, the nonprofit has focused on consolidating its programming and administrative offices at the property on West Washington Center Road.
Tuesday, those plans moved closer to fruition after the Indiana Family and Social Services Administration awarded the YWCA $2.2 million – a portion of the $19 million in National Opioid Settlement funds the state agency will distribute to local organizations to address the state’s ongoing opioid crisis.
“We are so excited,” YWCA CEO Paula Hughes-Schuh told The Journal Gazette Wednesday. “It’s almost the last piece of funding that we need. We’ve still got a little bit remaining, but this is a big chunk and really goes a long way toward finishing the project for us.”
Funding for the Guesthouse’s renovation is part of nearly $2.7 million awarded to Allen County agencies by the FSSA’s Division of Mental Health and Addiction. Project.ME is getting nearly $300,000 to expand its Harm Reduction Street Outreach Program for drug users, which distributes Narcan to aid in the prevention of fatal opioid overdoses and fentanyl test strips to screen for contamination of other drugs.
The Lutheran Foundation will be the fiscal agent, and Purdue Fort Wayne’s Community Research Institute will provide oversight and administrative assistance for both nonprofits.
“While the state has a role to play in the fight against the drug epidemic, real change happens at the local level,” Douglas Hunt- singer, executive director for drug prevention, treatment and enforcement for the state, said in a statement. “These funds will go a long way toward building out the care continuum and improving outcomes for Hoosiers with substance use disorders and mental health needs.”
Aisha Diss, founder and executive director of project.ME, said opioid addiction remains a significant problem in Allen County. According to the county Sheriff’s Department, there were 959 non-fatal overdoses and 139 overdose deaths last year. Both measurements are down from 2021’s 1,227 non-lethal overdoses and 173 deaths.
Provisional data from the National Center for Health Statistics show that the number of drug overdose deaths in the U.S. dropped 2% from 2021 to 2022, from 107,573 to 105,452. But the predicted number of opioid overdose deaths increased from 82,310 in 2021 to 82,998 last year.
According to an Indiana University analysis of the National Institute of Drug Abuse’s 2018 opioid summary for the Hoosier State, drug overdoses nearly doubled between 2010 and 2017, growing from 923 to 1,809, and deaths related to synthetic opioids increased 600% between 2012 and 2016. Allen County lost nearly 1,200 people in total to overdoses between 2011 and 2021, the local health department reports.
And every day, opioids are taking money away from Hoosiers.
Their use cost the state $4.3 billion in 2017, according to IU, while non-fatal opioid overdoses cost more than $224 million in hospitalizations in 2016 alone, and an additional $297 million in other opioid-related hospital stays.
With its $2.2 million award, the YWCA will complete the renovation of the Guesthouse, and expand both its domestic violence shelter and residential addictions treatment center from a total capacity of 96 beds to 244 beds, Hughes-Schuh said. It is one of just six agencies in the state that allows women to do residential addiction treatment and have their children with them.
Project.ME will expand its Harm Reduction Street Outreach team from two people, providing 10 hours of work each week, to four people working 15 hours each week.
Diss said outreach workers meet with those suffering substance use disorders and distribute Narcan, socks and hiking kits, water and snacks, even “safe use kits” to reduce needle-sharing that can spread HIV and hepatitis C.
The FSSA’s distribution of $19 million to 30 service providers, community organizations and local units of government won’t cure the overdose problem, but it could jumpstart a turnaround.