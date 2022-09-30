Protecting children from lead exposure is important to a healthy life. No safe lead level in children’s blood has been identified, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports. Even low levels have been shown to affect learning, attentiveness and academic achievement.
The most important action parents, caregivers and public officials can take is to prevent lead exposure before it occurs. Fort Wayne City Utilities and City Council members took another step this week to assist homeowners and landlords in doing just that.
At Tuesday’s council meeting, City Utilities announced it had received $11 million in federal money distributed by the state to help around 2,100 homeowners pay for the replacement of lead pipes connecting dwellings to city water lines. The proposal won unanimous approval from City Council members.
City Utilities has replaced all lead pipes previously in use in Fort Wayne’s water system. But lead pipes remain in many homes built before 1937, and in the service pipes running from city water lines to homes. Dwellings built prior to 1951 also could have lead pipes.
The Environmental Protection Agency will eventually require homeowners to replace lead pipes in their houses and on their properties, city officials say. City Utilities plans to use the $11 million to expand its Lead Service Line Replacement program, which has been in place since 2018, to help homeowners and landlords pay to remediate lead plumbing.
Matthew Wirtz, deputy director of engineering, said City Utilities estimates 14,500 homes in central Fort Wayne have lead service pipes. Homeowners pay about $2,600 for the lead line replacement. Repayment is spread out over 10 years and included on residents’ monthly water bills.
City Utilities identified three census tracts where lead pipe replacement can be done by homeowners without covering the full cost. The three areas, which contain about 15% of the 14,500 lead service lines that need to be replaced, were prioritized as city officials weighed homeowners’ incomes, area poverty and the number of children within the tracts.
Census Tracts 16 and 17 are southeast of downtown near the Oxford and McMillan Park areas. The average income in Tract 17 is $22,722, with a poverty rate of more than 47%. Tract 16 has an average income of $24,146 and a poverty rate of about 45%.
Census Tract 9 is northwest of downtown, between West State Boulevard and the University of Saint Francis. Its average income is $34,239, with a poverty rate of around 28%.
About 43% of the population in Tract 17 is younger than 18. The juvenile population in Tract 16 is around 35%, and about 21% in Tract 9.
Homeowners in the three target areas soon will receive letters explaining the service line replacement program, where between 25% and 90% of costs could be covered by the money City Utilities received from the State Revolving Fund.
About 9.2 million U.S. homes still get water through the lead service lines, according to the Environmental Defense Fund. When present, lead service lines are the largest source of lead in water. Corrosion control, for which City Utilities pays between $300,000 and $400,000 annually, can help manage the risk of lead in water, but the only long-term fix is getting rid of lead pipes and service lines.
Removing lead from drinking water is a shared responsibility of utilities, property owners and the community at large. Clear and transparent communication among these stakeholders is essential for homeowners and landlords to support and cooperate with City Utilities’ Lead Service Line Replacement program.
City Utilities and City Council have prioritized the accelerated replacement of lead service lines to reduce lead in drinking water. Focusing on three areas with high concentrations of children and poverty is both an equitable and cost-effective plan to reduce local incidents of lead poisoning.