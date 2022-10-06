North Side High School parents learned a student brought a gun to the building Monday – the fourth incident of a firearm being found on Fort Wayne Community Schools property this semester.
While the community can be thankful no one was hurt during these occurrences, it’s troubling that access to firearms is so easy for children in the U.S., where 32% of Americans say they own a gun, according to the 2021 National Firearms Survey. Indiana lawmakers should consider strengthening the state’s Child Access to Firearms Prevention Law in the next legislative session by requiring guns be properly stored in gun safes, as Connecticut did in 2019.
In a letter to parents via Parent- Square, Principal David West said North Side students Monday alerted school personnel of suspicious activity by another student, and the gun was “immediately confiscated by police.”
Krista Stockman, director of communication and marketing at FWCS, told The Journal Gazette the district automatically involves the Fort Wayne Police Department when a gun is found on school property. Discipline for the student “could include extended suspension, expulsion and/or referral to law enforcement,” according to the district’s Student and Family Support Guide.
In late August, a boy with a gun was arrested following an altercation with school staff and other adults at a Friday night football game at North Side. He was charged with unlawful carrying of a firearm on school property and battery to a school official.
A Wayne High School student brought a gun to school Sept. 22, but the weapon was taken without incident, according to a letter sent to parents. The following week, on Sept. 28, students at Haley Elementary, at State Boulevard and Maplecrest Road, found a gun on the playground.
“Without data, I would hesitate to say (reported incidents of guns at school have) gone up or not,” Stockman said. “I mean, certainly having three within just a couple of weeks is unusual. But I don’t know if you look at an entire year, we’ve seen a change.”
Andre Carrasquillo of the Allen County Prosecutor’s Office told The Journal Gazette all four gun incidents at FWCS remain under investigation, and charges against parents or guardians for not securing guns are possible.
Nearly 8,000 children and teens were shot and more than 1,600 have died each year between 2015 and 2019, according to the Brady Campaign to End Gun Violence. Of those who died, 52% were murdered, 40% died from suicide by gun and 5% were killed unintentionally.
Research funded by the National Institute of Justice and published last year examined mass shootings that took place from 1966 to 2019. The analysis found that more than 80% of mass shooters at K-12 schools stole guns from family members.
“The findings support safe storage of guns,” the authors wrote. But as the analysis points out, “There are no federal laws requiring safe storage of guns, and no federal standards for firearm locks.”
In America today, firearms outnumber people. There are 332 million U.S. residents estimated by the Census Bureau and about 390 million guns.
Indiana gun laws state that a child’s parent or guardian commits the crime of “dangerous control of a child” if he or she knowingly, intentionally or recklessly permits a child to possess a firearm. But the state has no law that imposes a penalty on someone who fails to secure an unattended firearm and leaves it accessible to an unsupervised minor.
“Parents play a key role in developing safe practices and are ultimately responsible for the behavior and safety of their children,” the National Rifle Association says. Indiana legislators should pass legislation next year that requires all firearms to be securely stored in a locked gun safe so they can’t be accessed by curious children.
Even the most diligent parent can’t hope to watch their child every second of every day.