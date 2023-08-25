Per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, or PFAS, are man-made chemicals found in products such as carpeting, clothing, cosmetics, dental floss, fire-extinguishing foam, frying pans and fast-food wrappers. Because many PFAS break down slowly, the Environment Protection Agency says over time they can accumulate or build up in the bloodstreams of people, animals and in the environment – leading to health risks.
The Indiana Department of Environmental Management started testing water utilities for PFAS in 2021. Indiana Public Broadcasting reported Saturday the state agency has found 24 Hoosier utilities, including North Manchester’s, with levels of the chemicals in their drinking water that are above federal health guidelines. More than 800 community water systems have either not been tested for PFAS by the state or have yet to receive their test results, Indiana Public Broadcasting said.
Current research suggests exposure to PFAS can lead to decreased fertility or increased high blood pressure in pregnant women; low birth weight, accelerated puberty, bone variations and behavioral changes in children; prostate, kidney and testicular cancers; and diabetes, among other risks.
In March, the EPA unveiled new limits on PFAS as a way to tackle drinking water contamination. The maximum contaminant level set for six PFAS – PFOA, PFOS, GenX, PFBS, PFNA and PFHxS – is 4 parts per trillion. That comes out to one drop of contaminated water among 20 million Olympic-size swimming pools, according to Matthew Wirt, the city of Fort Wayne’s deputy director of engineering.
“It’s my understanding that 4 parts per trillion is as low as you can consistently test for,” Wirt told The Journal Gazette. “So, basically, the EPA would say zero if we could test at zero, but 4 parts per trillion is all we can test down to.”
Fort Wayne started screening drinking water for PFAS in 2014 and has never found the presence of these “forever chemicals.”
But in the latest round of water testing by IDEM, PFAS were found in utilities serving the cities of Logansport, Columbus, Elkhart and Sellersburg, as well as the Watson Rural Water Co. in Jeffersonville.
According to Bloomberg Law, the EPA estimates its new limits on PFAS will cost between $772 million and $1.2 billion to mitigate. The benefits, however, range from $908 million to $1.2 billion, Bloomberg reported. In February, the EPA announced the availability of $2 billion from President Joe Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to address emerging contaminants such as PFAS.
While in agreement on the science and need to safeguard drinking water, the Association of Metropolitan Water Agencies said there is a need for more funds to address the PFAS problem.
“Our primary concern is providing safe, affordable drinking water, so we encourage more federal support to prevent these costs from falling to ratepayers,” Brian Redder, the association’s regulatory and scientific affairs manager, told Engineering News-Record in March.
Since 2021, IDEM has discovered 24 utilities with toxic levels of PFAS. It should tax the patience of Hoosiers that the Indiana House has yet to hear a bill establishing PFAS levels for Indiana, something proposed or adopted by 10 other states, including Ohio, Kentucky, Michigan and Illinois.
Given what we know about the health risks of PFAS, it makes sense to protect all Americans from carcinogens in their drinking water. The price is steep, but the cost in lives affected and health care expenditures is too large to ignore.