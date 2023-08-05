Former Indiana Attorney General and Republican gubernatorial candidate Curtis Hill said he’d terminate the Office of Equity, Inclusion and Opportunity if elected, calling it “pandering” and a “drain” on state resources in a news release last month.
Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb, who is term-limited and cannot seek reelection, created the office and announced its formation in August 2020. Weeks earlier, a Minneapolis police officer killed George Floyd, fueling protests in communities across the state and country.
“For my part, I commit to you that I will work to be a ‘Barrier Buster’ and to bring greater equity and opportunity within your state government and the services you entrust us to provide so that every Hoosier can take full advantage of their gifts and potential, and together, we’ll make E pluribus unum – ‘out of many, one’ – not just a slogan in Indiana, but our North Star,” Holcomb said.
Today, the 3-year-old Office of Equity, Inclusion and Opportunity risks dismantlement when a new governor is sworn in in January 2025. We asked each of the seven other gubernatorial campaigns whether their candidate supports the work of the state equity office, and former Republican Superintendent of Public Instruction and Democratic gubernatorial aspirant Jennifer McCormick offered the only affirmative response.
“Diversity, equity, inclusion and accessibility will be a priority for my administration,” she told The Journal Gazette.
Fort Wayne Republican Eric Doden said he would oust the office and its Cabinet-level chief, Karrah Herring. Libertarian Donald Rainwater told The Journal Gazette he would review every state agency “to determine whether it serves a necessary and appropriate function of state government.” The campaigns of Democrat Bob Kern and Republicans Mike Braun and Jamie Reitenour didn’t respond to our requests.
Robert Vane, a campaign spokesman for Republican Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch, who’s running to succeed her boss, said only, “No comment.”
We’re disappointed by the lack of support for Holcomb’s efforts to improve equity and opportunity in Indiana, but not surprised. “Woke,” the word conservative Republicans have weaponized since the Black Lives Matter protests, has moved from decades-old lingo among Black communities, meaning to “be aware,” to a pejorative term for the nation and state’s overdue attention to diversity.
“As governor, I will not support spending taxpayer dollars on the (diversity, equity and inclusion) agenda and programming,” Doden, a former president of the Indiana Economic Development Corp., told The Journal Gazette. “... These programs are about virtue signaling instead of their stated goals of inclusion.”
Thankfully for Hoosiers, Holcomb doesn’t share Doden’s cynicism.
“1 Thessalonians 5:15 reminds us to ‘Make sure that nobody pays back wrong for wrong, but always strive to do what is good for each other and for everyone else,’ ” the governor said in August 2020. “So, I say, if you want change, don’t throw a brick, use a brick to lay a foundation for something better.”
Since becoming the state’s chief inclusion officer in February 2021, Herring has visited at least 24 of Indiana’s 92 counties. On July 11, she delivered the keynote address during the 21st session of Fort Wayne’s United Front, the cultural awareness initiative that launched in 2020 and has had more than 10,000 participants.
Her office launched the internship program Pathways to Purpose, exposing diverse students, often from lower-income backgrounds, to state government. And it also established the state’s first Equity Data Portal – an online dashboard centered on health, public safety, social services, education and the workforce. The dashboard includes data such as infant mortality rates, which Herring believes can help guide strategy to improve outcomes.
Three years ago, Holcomb asked all Hoosiers to join him “in a spirit of openness, thoughtfulness and progress” to address the “sometimes obvious, sometimes subtle” racism that has “plagued our country throughout our storied history.”
If Indiana’s next governor jettisons efforts to improve opportunities for Hoosiers of all races, religions and ethnicities, how can we ever fulfill our nation’s founding goal: to form a more perfect union?