The Indiana Department of Revenue confirmed earlier this month the state’s gasoline tax will go up 1 cent on July 1 under an annual increase process that lawmakers recently voted to extend by three years.
The inflation-related fuel tax is 33 cents per gallon now. That will go to 34 cents a gallon in July. The penny tax hike is the latest in a seven-year push that has increased access to project funding for local governments, expanded vehicle registration fees and boosted gasoline taxes.
The effort is paying off, a new study says. Since 2016, funding for Indiana’s state and local transportation projects has increased by $1.2 billion annually; the percentage of the state’s road miles considered in “good” condition has almost doubled; and its percentage of bridges in “poor” condition has dropped, according to analysis by the nonpartisan Midwest Economic Policy Institute of La Grange, Illinois.
The study links the state’s improved transportation funding and infrastructure conditions with passage of House Enrolled Act 1001 in 2016, HEA 1002 in 2017, and HEA 1290 in 2018.
“In terms of the reliability of funding for transportation projects and improved road and bridge conditions, it is clear that Indiana is getting what it paid for,” said the institute’s Transportation Director Mary Tyler in a May 19 press release. “During a time when many states were struggling with decades of maintenance backlogs and insufficient revenues, Indiana took proactive steps to create a sustainable transportation financing system, and the data shows that it is already generating a solid return on investment.”
To increase transportation revenue, state legislators increased taxes on gasoline, special fuels and aviation fuels by 10 cents per gallon in 2017 under HEA 1002, and pegged annualized increases in gasoline and special fuel taxes to inflation through 2024.
In the recently concluded legislative session, that annual increase was extended until 2027 with a little-discussed provision that was added to the state budget bill in late April and signed by Gov. Eric Holcomb. That move resulted in the July gas tax increase.
Beyond the direct impact on statewide transportation revenues included in HEA 1002, the report notes the law added a number of measures to enhance the ability of local governments to raise transportation funds through local excise and wheel taxes paid at the time of vehicle registration, and by reforming the state’s Community Crossings Matching Grant Program to enable smaller-sized communities to better access transportation grants.
In April, the Community Crossings program announced Allen, DeKalb, LaGrange, Noble and Whitley counties would receive almost $10 million in grants to help with road repair. Allen County, Churubusco, Fort Wayne, Fremont, Noble County, Steuben County, Topeka and Whitley County earned the maximum $1 million in funding.
Due to the reforms in the Community Crossings program, which reduced the local matching funds requirement for small towns from 50% to 25%, the Midwest Economic Policy Institute found that 485 municipalities and all 92 counties have had access to grant awards of up to $1 million for transportation projects over the past seven years.
“The State of Indiana has invested approximately $50 million in roads and bridges infrastructure in the city of Fort Wayne since 2016,” the city’s Director of Public Information John Perlich told The Journal Gazette. “This includes right of way (acquisition), preliminary engineering, construction and inspection services.”
Some examples of projects underway include design work on three structures: the Bluffton Road bridge over the St. Marys River, the Goeglein Road bridge over Bullerman Drain, and Hillegas Road from State to Coliseum boulevards, Perlich said.
By choosing to provide significant increases to the amount and predictability of transportation funding, and helping local governments meet community-specific road and bridge needs, Indiana is on its way to living up to its “Crossroads of America” motto with a transportation system that can support long-term economic growth.
The key challenge for state and local officials will be to sustain the progress that has materialized over the last seven years and to prevent the emergence of maintenance backlogs that have plagued so many other states.