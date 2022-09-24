Since October 2021, the U.S. Department of Education has approved more than 2,100 Hoosier borrowers for almost $125 million in federal student loan forgiveness waivers through its Public Service Loan Forgiveness Program. What’s more, federal student loan recipients working for governmental entities and many nonprofits in Indiana have been OK’d for nearly $60,000 per borrower in loan forgiveness.
Changes were adopted to better deliver on the loan forgiveness promise to public service employees with federal student loans, but those waivers will be rolled back Nov. 1.
If you’re a public service employee with student loan debt, log onto StudentAid.gov/pslfwaiver before 11:59 p.m. Oct. 31.
If you have Direct Loans and have made 120 qualifying monthly payments under a qualifying repayment plan while working full time for a qualifying employer, you could be eligible.
Between now and Oct. 31, federal student loan borrowers can receive credit for payments that would otherwise not qualify for loan forgiveness. Past periods of repayment presently count whether borrowers were on qualifying repayment plans or whether they made a payment, made that payment on time or for the full amount due.
Nationally, the federal education department has approved about $6.8 billion in loan discharges for more than 113,000 borrowers through the limited Public Service Loan Forgiveness Program waiver. Log onto Student Aid.gov/pslfwaiver and file an application before Oct. 31.