Last Thursday, a group of Carroll High School students announced they will perform a production of “Marian, or The True Tale of Robin Hood” – the same play Principal Cleve Million canceled in February out of concern for students’ well-being.
Described by licensor Concord Theatricals as a “gender-bending, patriarchy-smashing” new take on the Robin Hood story, the student performance will take place at Foellinger Theatre at 7 p.m. May 20.
After a February school board meeting that drew 20 comments that mostly criticized the school for abandoning the spring play, some might consider an independent, student-led production a poor reflection on the high school.
On the contrary, in a state and nation concerned about declining levels of civic engagement among residents, the Carroll students participating in “Marian” know their rights and are modeling to their peers, parents and community how one effectively exercises those rights in a diverse society.
In 2021, Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb signed into law a bill designed to improve civic engagement among Hoosier students. House Enrolled Act 1384 requires middle school students to complete one semester of civics education. It was desperately needed.
The Brookings Institution a year earlier reported civic learning was on the margins of young people’s school experience. Seventy percent of high school seniors reported having never written a letter to give an opinion or solve a problem, and 30% said they had never taken part in a debate – all important parts of quality civic participation.
Students partnered with Fort Wayne Pride and established a GoFundMe page with a goal of raising $50,000 to pay for venue rental, insurance, sets and costumes.
As of 2 p.m. Tuesday, the production had raised $74,823 in just five days from more than 1,900 donors. Most of the donors pledged $10 and $20 contributions; the largest was for $1,000.
The Carroll students putting on “Marian” identified the problem they had with cancellation of the play, came up with a solution and planned accordingly.
On the accompanying video to the GoFundMe page, four Carroll students explain the controversy surrounding the play.
“Earlier this year, our drama teacher decided that our spring play should be something that made everyone feel welcome. So she picked ‘Marian, or The True Tale of Robin Hood.’ … The principal approved a special teen edition of the play, but a group of anti-LGBTQ parents decided they didn’t want us to do it, so they called up the principal and told him not to,” the students said.
“... We’ve decided to put on the canceled play ourselves, along with some support of adults in the community. You’ve got to fight back against the bullies, especially since right now in Indiana, LGBTQ people are under attack,” the students continued.
“We can’t change everyone’s mind, but we can put on our play,” they concluded. “We can make everyone at our school and in our town feel welcome, and that’s what we’re going to do.”
On Thursday, Holcomb signed a bill that requires schools to notify a parent if a student requests a name or pronoun change at school. He also signed into law a bill that could make it easier to ban books from school libraries. Beginning July 1, staff must publicly post a list of books they offer and provide a book-challenging process for community members.
The American Civil Liberties Union of Indiana said laws such as these serve to “control what youth can and cannot read, what they can and cannot learn, and – most troublingly – who they can and cannot be.”
Kudos to the Carroll students for talking with school leaders about their concerns following the cancellation of “Marian,” and their extraordinary fundraising and planning efforts to perform the production independently. These future leaders should make Allen County proud.