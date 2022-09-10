It was March 2020 when businesses across the country began asking employees to work from home. Two-and-a-half years later, organizations have created new norms that show flexible workdays are no longer a response to COVID-19 but a feature of the modern workplace.
According to a recent survey of 25,000 Americans this past spring by real estate consultant McKinsey & Co., 58% of respondents said they are allowed to work from home at least one day a week. And when employees have the chance to work flexibly – in the office some days, out of the office on others – 87% of them take it.
“What makes these numbers particularly notable is that respondents work in all kinds of jobs, in every part of the country and sector of the economy, including traditionally labeled ‘blue collar’ jobs that might be expected to demand on-site labor as well as ‘white collar’ professions,” McKinsey & Co. reported in June.
The last day of the workweek has increasingly become the day to skip the office, the Washington Post reported in July. According to Kastle Systems, which provides building security services for 2,600 buildings nationwide, 30% of employees clocked in at work on Friday this past June. That’s compared to 41% on Mondays, the day with the second-lowest turnout, and 50% on Tuesdays, when the largest share of workers are in the office.
“We are in a moment of economic flux in trying to figure out what work looks like,” Rachel Blakeman, director of the Purdue University Fort Wayne Community Research Institute, told The Journal Gazette. “Employees who were able to successfully perform their professional duties from home for months or even a year or more before being called back to the office and liked working from home are rightfully calling out why they need to be in the office, especially when the office may be sparsely populated.”
Blakeman said she has seen no data to inform her how flexible workweeks are playing out in Allen County, but working from home requires “a degree of economic privilege” that people don’t talk about.
“Office-based jobs offering work-from-home capacity tend to be held by people with bachelor’s degrees,” she said. “Many industries and occupations with a strong presence locally – think health care providers, production workers, retail clerks, warehouse stockers, classroom teachers – aren’t really compatible with work-from-home Fridays or work from home any day.”