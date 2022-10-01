The federal government this week approved Indiana’s funding plan for a statewide electric vehicle charging network. The state will receive about $100 million over five years to incentivize electric-vehicle charging stations, the Indiana Capital Chronicle reported Tuesday.
The $5 billion in funding, created by the 2021 Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, aims to encourage construction of at least 500,000 charging stations across the U.S. by 2030, spur electric-vehicle sales and reduce range anxiety for electric-car owners.
New research by Stanford University scientists suggests it’s more costly to charge a car overnight, which could stress local electric grids.
“We encourage policymakers to consider utility rates that encourage day charging and incentivize investment in charging infrastructure to shift drivers from home to work for charging,” said Ram Rajagopal, the study’s co-author and an associate professor of civil and environmental engineering at Stanford University, in a statement to Nature Energy.
The study’s authors say the switch from gas to electric will tax the electric grid when there’s between 30% and 40% of electric vehicles on the road. And when half of vehicles in the western U.S. are electric, the study team estimates it would take 5.4 gigawatts of energy storage – the equivalent of five large nuclear reactors – to charge the cars. But if people charged cars at work instead of home, the electricity demand would drop to an expected 4.2 gigawatts.
“We were able to show that with less home charging and more daytime charging, the western U.S. would need less generating capacity and storage, and it would not waste as much solar and wind power,” said Siobhan Powell, a doctor of mechanical engineering and lead author of the Stanford study. “... All states may need to rethink electricity pricing structures as their (electric vehicle) charging needs increase and their grid changes.”
Under terms of the federal program, chargers must be located along a major road, like an interstate, every 50 miles, and less than a mile from its exit. The Indiana Department of Transportation anticipates requesting charging site proposals in mid-2023 with installation scheduled to start in 2024.
To protect Indiana’s electric grid, Stanford’s study suggests INDOT will need a separate strategy to incentivize charging stations in public parking garages and workplace parking lots for daytime charging.