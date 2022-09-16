Christianity is the dominant religion in the U.S. but, like other institutions, things are changing.
Pew Research Center estimates about 64% of Americans, including children, identify as Christian. By 2070, if current trends continue, Christians could compose less than half the population – and as little as a third. And the religiously unaffiliated – also known as “nones” – could make up half of the country, according to a report released this week by Pew.
Thirty-one percent of Christians today disaffiliate before they turn 30, Pew reported, and 21% of nones become Christians as young adults. Should those rates remain stable over the next 50 years, Christians would be 46% of the population, while nones would have a 41% share.
But if such switching stopped altogether, Christians would remain the majority at 54%, while nones would make up 34%. Non-Christian faiths – Muslims, Jews, Hindus, Buddhists and others – would rise from the current 6% of the population to about 13%.
Conrad Hackett, associate director of research and senior demographer at Pew Research Center, told the Washington Post the projections don’t show the end of Christianity or of religion in general. In fact, he expects faith to remain robust.
Instead, the U.S. appears to be in a pattern of secularization that has happened in other countries. In 2007, 78% of Americans identified as Christian. By 2020, that percentage fell to 64%.