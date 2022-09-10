The Indiana Debate Commission will host a single, hourlong debate among three U.S. Senate candidates in the studios of WFYI-TV Indianapolis at 7 p.m. Oct. 16. And Hoosiers once again have an opportunity to participate.
Questions for incumbent Republican Sen. Todd Young, Democrat Thomas McDermott and Libertarian James Sceniak almost exclusively will come from Hoosier voters. To suggest one, log on to indianadebate commission.com/submit-a-question/ through Sept. 30. Questions will be reviewed and selected by commission members, and some contributors may be offered the chance to ask their questions in person.
“There are not many states with a debate commission,” Andy Downs, former director of the Mike Downs Center for Indiana Politics at Purdue Fort Wayne and an Indiana Debate Commission member, told The Journal Gazette. “Indiana has one of them, and it happens to be the oldest. It was formed in 2007.”
Downs has been involved in dozens of debates over the years. He said the commission’s debates are the only ones he knows of that start with questions from regular Hoosiers.
“All of the questions asked during an Indiana Debate Commission-sponsored debate, except for follow-up questions, come from the public,” Downs said. “The IDC believes this helps to put voters first.”
The Indiana Debate Commission is the oldest independent and nonpartisan organization of its kind in the U.S. Founded as a nonprofit, the commission has conducted 23 debates since the 2008 races for governor and U.S. Senate.
“We hope to have debates with live audiences back out in the community in 2024,” Downs said.