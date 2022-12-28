The Community Foundation of Greater Fort Wayne last week introduced an online dashboard that’s intended to be a one-stop source for data on Allen County’s well-being.
It’s our hope the “Let’s Rise” Dashboard will inspire area social service providers and local government agencies to work more collaboratively as they endeavor to assist all residents in experiencing a greater quality of life.
The dashboard – located at cfgfw.org/lets-rise/ – is built on five areas of concentration: connected community, inspiring places, everyone’s economy, lifelong learning, and healthy mind and body. Each area has a webpage built around it, showing maps, charts and more information.
The Let’s Rise data shows 71% of Allen County residents report visiting with friends or relatives two or more times each month, illustrating a sense of community connections, said Andy Downs, a consultant who worked with the foundation on the project, at the dashboard’s unveiling Wednesday.
On the topic of inspiring places, 54% of residents somewhat or strongly agree the community has enough arts and cultural resources. Downs said such a statistic could be seen as a negative, as well as an opportunity for growth.
Downs said the Community Foundation used a broad definition of exercise that includes yard work when it found 63% of residents who exercise report doing so by themselves.
Around 74% of residents said they expect to remain the same or better financially next year than they were in 2022, the foundation found.
About 80% or residents see opportunities to learn more in Allen County.
More information about the statistics is included online.
Brad Little, the foundation’s president and CEO, said the organization has started to put together committees with community experts on each of the five areas of concentration. He said it will eventually add one for organizational excellence.
Once the committees are formed, Little said their members will test the data, then adjust and validate trends and plans.
Each of the five areas eventually will include a formal document that presents its five-, seven- and 10-year plans, he said, and will be updated as needed.
It took a year of work with Transform Consulting and Survey USA for the Community Foundation to put together the Let’s Rise Dashboard. It uses existing public data, along with community input.
“We created this by looking at a number of well-being indices and asking ourselves one key fundamental question: ‘How are we all doing?’ This question drives how we move forward in our work within five distinct pillars,” the dashboard landing page says.
Like the All In Allen Comprehensive Plan – the blueprint that will guide land-use decision making for the next 10 to 20 years – it will be imperative the Let’s Rise Dashboard stays up to date with information so that social service providers and local government agencies have a useful tool as they decide how best to improve upon the well-being of county residents.
American participation in civic life is essential to sustaining a democratic form of government. Of increasing concern to social and political scientists is the declining level of civic engagement across the country, a trend that started several decades ago. This lack of engagement in civic behaviors has reduced participation in community organizations and elections, especially among young voters.
The Let’s Rise Dashboard is an example of good civic engagement. It’s built upon existing data, as well as a local survey to learn how well Allen County is doing in five areas of concern. It will inform decisions on building community connections, inspiring places, economic security, lifelong learning, and healthier minds and bodies, as well as the county’s overall quality of life for the next decade.
Check out the dashboard at cfgfw.org/lets-rise/. Its success will require unity and resolve among service agencies, elected leaders and county residents to advance Allen County as a stronger, healthier and more equitable community than it already is.