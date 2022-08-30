Last Sunday’s article “Study: Indiana ranks last in campaign finance laws” is a sad reminder of where we are as a people, a state and a country.
Earlier this summer, the D.C.-based Coalition for Integrity, which promotes government transparency and accountability, highlighted half-hearted and murky campaign finance in its analysis of laws as they relate to the “scope, independence, and powers of state agencies which regulate campaign finance.”
On a 0 to 100 scale, Indiana scored 38.33 on the coalition’s index. The two nearest bottom dwellers, South Dakota and Utah, scored 45.06 and 45.58, respectively.
Being transparent enables the electorate to be more informed, but doesn’t address the obvious downside of out-of-control campaign spending.
Indiana caps the contributions corporations and unions can make directly to candidates, but doesn’t limit contributions by individuals and political action committees to state political parties.
Furthermore, dark money spending during elections provokes mistrust in an already-overwhelmed electorate.
While the courts and conservative legislators have advocated for a laissez-faire approach to political donations, most Americans believe there need to be limits. A 2018 Pew Center poll found 77% of Americans surveyed wanted campaign spending limits.
Integrity and common sense get tossed when a few wealthy people and groups can control a politician’s destiny.