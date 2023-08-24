Republican members of a new two-year, tax-focused legislative task force hope conclusions they draw between now and December 2024 will support a reduction in Indiana property taxes or elimination of the income tax. But its chairman is tamping down expectations of sweeping changes to the state tax system.
“Fiscally conservative leadership at the Statehouse has continued to improve Indiana’s economic situation,” said Sen. Travis Holdman, R-Markle, chairman of the State and Local Tax Review Task Force, which met for the first time Wednesday. “As we pay down our pension obligations and continue to see healthy revenue performance, we need to prepare for our state’s financial future.”
Indiana has one very large outstanding debt: the pension fund for teachers who retired before 1996. That fund has about $5 billion left in unfunded liability and is expected to be paid off by 2030. That could free up as much as $1 billion in expenditures annually.
Holdman’s 12-member task force, comprising Democratic and Republican lawmakers, and tax and fiscal experts from state agencies and universities, is investigating whether the state can reorganize its tax structure after that obligation is met.
“We’re going to take a look at the sales tax, property tax, individual income tax, corporate tax and other major taxes,” Holdman told The Journal Gazette. “I just don’t want to overplay the role of the task force; that it’s going to make some transformational changes if we’re not ready for it.
“My fear is that the end product may not meet people’s expectations, and that concerns me a little bit right now.”
The two primary sources of local government funding in Indiana are taxes on income and property. The diminished reliance on property taxation can be traced to the 1998 Indiana Supreme Court ruling in Town of St. John v. State Board of Tax Commissioners, according to a 2018 report for the Indiana Fiscal Policy Institute by Indiana University’s O’Neill School of Public and Environmental Affairs.
In determining the old property tax system was in violation of the state constitution’s Property Tax Clause, the court not only overturned the assessment structure, it set in motion changes throughout the entire system of Indiana local government finance, said the report entitled “A Fiscal History of Indiana Local Government.”
Sales taxes were increased to 7% – the second-highest in the country – to fund local services, programs and property tax relief, and local government authority was expanded to generate revenue from local income taxes.
Those legislative changes to the tax system led to struggles financing local government and more volatility in the state’s increased reliance on sales taxes, particularly during economic downturns.
Holdman’s tax task force could keep legislators from making unintended funding mistakes as they weigh how an extra billion dollars would impact programming and the tax system.
Although elimination of the individual income tax is a “transformational goal” of Senate Republicans, Holdman said, he won’t guarantee the task force will recommend its abolition.
Mistakes are more likely when people haven’t the time to vet the consequences of changes to a system as complex as state and local government financing.
Holdman was right to propose a task force to review whether Indiana should reorganize the tax system, years in advance of a fully funded teachers retirement fund.
In talking now, openly and transparently, about how an extra billion dollars annually might affect spending, taxes and Hoosiers’ personal bank accounts, lawmakers can head off miscalculations and determine the feasibility of reducing property taxes, phasing out income taxes or sticking with the status quo.