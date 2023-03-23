Five years after forming to help curb violence in Fort Wayne, the TenPoint Coalition last week celebrated its efforts in the Little Oxford neighborhood.
The endeavor is credited for a dramatic reduction of crime in the area, bordered by East Pontiac, Hanna and Oxford streets and South Anthony Boulevard. According to police data, crime there has decreased 73% since 2018.
Every night, members of the coalition walk the streets of Little Oxford in groups, looking for ways to assist residents. At Thursday’s event in the Weisser Park Youth Center, Lewis King, coordinator of Fort Wayne United’s TenPoint Coalition, said they never know what they might encounter.
Some nights, they’re playing basketball with school-age residents at Weisser Park. On others, they’re doing what they can to calm tensions in the area or just chatting with neighbors about social services and other available resources.
“When they’re out there,” King said Thursday of coalition members, “they’re making a difference.”
In 2018, the neighborhood saw nine rapes, 48 robberies, 29 aggravated assaults, 48 burglaries and 32 vehicle thefts. Last year, there were zero rapes, three robberies, one aggravated assault, seven burglaries and 10 vehicle thefts.
King said he hopes the coalition will continue its presence in Little Oxford but also expand into another neighborhood that needs the organization’s help.
A safe and healthy quality of life is critical to the current and future viability of the local community, and the TenPoint Coalition, with the assistance of the city of Fort Wayne, Fort Wayne United and others, is doing all it can to help the residents of Little Oxford grow and thrive.