The Fort Wayne City Council last week passed an ordinance to limit the terms of mayoral appointees to boards and commissions. It was a reflection of what council members previously approved for their own representatives.
Mayor Tom Henry vetoed the ordinance Monday, saying council members may set term limits for their own appointees, but limiting his delegates’ terms “violates the established principle of the separation of powers.”
City Attorney Malak Heiny told The Journal Gazette Wednesday the administration doesn’t believe Indiana Code supports City Council’s effort.
“First, the ordinance presents separation-of-powers concerns. Under Indiana Code 36-4-4-2(a), a power belonging to a city’s executive branch may not be exercised by the legislative branch,” Heiny said. “Second, local imposition of term limits may conflict with various state statutory regimes specifying the qualifications for service on local boards and commissions and would therefore be preempted in many instances.”
Letting Henry’s veto stand does nothing to stop the City Council’s stated effort to increase diversity and inclusion on city boards, or boost opportunities for residents to participate in city government outside of voting and completing surveys on community needs or development projects.
Councilwoman Michelle Chambers, D-at large, originated the discussion on term limits for city board appointments. The ordinance’s intent was to increase government participation among residents and diversity on Fort Wayne’s 59 government panels.
Henry’s veto will call into question, on the part of some, his commitment to increase diversity on city boards and commissions through mayoral appointments.
The ordinance Chambers authored said city residents and council members appointed to boards and commissions may serve two terms in succession. It excluded from term limits City Council appointees to the Fort Wayne Board of Zoning Appeals and the Internal Audit Committee because of the nature and complexity of their work. It also precluded appointments made by the mayor.
Chambers’ legislation was later amended so that residents appointed to boards with one-year terms may serve up to four terms in a row. Those appointed to boards with two- or three-year terms are limited to two consecutive terms. Appointees to panels with four-year terms would serve only one term.
It was a needed compromise, as it better reflects the value of institutional knowledge in decision-making. The amendment also added the mayor’s appointees to the ordinance.
Tuesday, Councilman Tom Didier, the Republican candidate for Fort Wayne mayor, released a statement blasting Henry’s decision on the measure and encouraging council members to overturn his veto.
“I am frustrated by Mayor Henry’s veto and look forward to joining my City Council colleagues to overturn his decision,” Didier said. “Councilwoman Chambers brought up an excellent point regarding proper board procedure and bringing new voices to the table when it comes to making decisions about city policies.
“However, to place one set of restrictions on appointments made by the City Council and not apply those restrictions to appointments made by the mayor creates an uneven playing field.”
Fort Wayne residents can probably agree that service on city boards and commissions shouldn’t be for a lifetime. But the primary focus of establishing term limits on city boards must be more diversity – of age, gender, thoughts and experiences, etc. – and broader opportunity for city residents to participate in setting policy.
Henry’s refusal to limit the terms of his board appointments doesn’t forge “an uneven playing field.” It does, however, put him and his administration on notice to improve the diversity of city boards, as the City Council endeavors to do.
The community benefits when its leaders look like the community they serve and when there are new and differing viewpoints considered. Henry undoubtedly knows this, but made no mention of increasing diversity on city boards through his appointments in the veto announcement.
A greater commitment to diversity and inclusion on city boards and commissions can begin today. The mayor should announce his intention to join the City Council’s efforts to increase the number of women, minorities and young adults serving on city boards.