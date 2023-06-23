The Fort Wayne City Council gave preliminary approval Tuesday to a proposal that would limit council appointees to two consecutive terms on the city’s boards and commissions.
Members voted 6-2 for the ordinance on first reading Tuesday. If adopted at the council’s June 27 meeting, its author, Michelle Chambers, D-at large, hopes the measure leads to increased government participation from residents and more diversity on the city’s 59 government panels.
“When I was running for City Council, one of my initiatives or mandates was more diversification in government and creating an environment to increase opportunities for others to serve,” Chambers told The Journal Gazette.
Under the ordinance, city residents and council members appointed to board and commissions may serve two terms in succession. Those who complete their two terms may be reappointed to their former seats after sitting out a complete term, or if the City Council cannot find a replacement within 60 days.
The ordinance excludes from term limits council appointees to the Fort Wayne Board of Zoning Appeals and the Internal Audit Committee because of the nature and complexity of their work, Chambers said. It also precludes appointments made by Mayor Tom Henry.
Term-limiting board members is a good idea, but this plan requires more review. Since every board or commission’s length of term is not identical, wouldn’t it be better to limit a person to a number of years rather than terms?
After council members voiced concerns that mayoral appointees wouldn’t face term limits, Councilman Jason Arp, R-4th, committed to bringing an ordinance for Henry’s appointees. City Council attorney Joe Bonahoom told council members Tuesday he believes they can legislate term limits for mayoral appointees. Councilman Glynn Hines, D-at large, said he’d co-sponsor Arp’s proposal.
Natalie Eggeman, public information officer for the mayor, said Thursday Henry is “taking term limits on his appointees into consideration.”
Council members Tom Didier, R-3rd; Paul Ensley, R-1st; and Tom Freistroffer, R-at large; still expressed concerns about the ordinance.
Ensley said the proposal would handcuff the council from choosing whom it wants on city boards, and voted against it. Didier said he worries how term limits would negatively affect appointees to boards with one-year terms, such as the Cable Fund Access Board and the Legacy Joint Funding Committee. Freistroffer, who shares Didier’s concern, said it takes time to learn how a board operates.
“I don’t think the term limits are necessary,” Ensley said.
Chambers said Thursday she believes two consecutive one-year terms is long enough for residents to become effective board members.
“In any area of service, when it comes to boards and commissions, whether it’s city appointed or you’re serving on a nonprofit, you do have a learning curve. Absolutely,” she said. “Because of how the boards are set up, there’s an opportunity for you to sit next to someone that’s been on the board. They can help you through your first few meetings.”
Fort Wayne residents would hopefully agree that service on city boards and commissions shouldn’t be lifetime appointments. Didier and Freistroffer are right to be concerned about getting new board appointees up to speed and knowledgeable enough to weigh in effectively on decisions.
The primary focus of establishing term limits on boards and commissions, however, should be more diversity and broader community representation among members.
Chambers’ proposal on board appointments has the beginnings of a good idea. Limiting board and commission appointee terms could get more new voices involved in serving the city and its residents, but the value of institutional knowledge in decision-making should not be underestimated.
The community benefits when its leaders look like the community. A greater commitment to diversity and inclusion on city boards and commissions can begin today, with the mayor and council members as partners in this endeavor.