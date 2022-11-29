Thursday is World AIDS Day 2022, and this year’s theme is “Equalize” – a revelatory premise given the world has come a long way in developing tools to battle the epidemic, but there are serious gaps that need to be closed.
The World Health Organization is calling on global leaders and citizens to boldly recognize and address the inequalities holding back progress in ending HIV/AIDS. It’s a global issue, but there are ways Hoosiers can act locally.
Defining terms here is essential.
The human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) targets the immune system. As a result, it weakens people’s defense against many infections and some types of cancer that people with healthy immune systems can more easily fight off, according to the WHO. The most advanced stage of HIV infection is acquired immunodeficiency syndrome (AIDS), which the organization said is defined by the development of certain cancers, infections or other severe long-term clinical manifestations.
Science has made being HIV-positive no longer a death sentence. People taking their medication as prescribed are virally suppressed and can lead fulfilling lives without the disease.
Great news, but some issues create disparities we cannot shrug off.
Approximately 17% of Hoosiers with HIV are unaware of their status, which means they’re not getting the care they need. Furthermore, Black women are disproportionately affected by the disease. Black women are 10% of the female population but account for 53% of the newly reported HIV cases.
Regarding who is prescribed pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP), which is highly effective in the prevention of HIV, analysis shows an enormous racial divide in who gets covered. White people represented 65% of the PrEP users in 2021 but just 26% of the new HIV diagnoses in 2020, according to an Emory University survey. Researchers used commercial pharmacy data.
Conversely, as a group, African Americans made up 14% of PrEP users in 2021 but accounted for 42% of new HIV diagnoses in 2020.
In 2021, the federal government required Medicaid and health insurance companies to cover the cost of PrEP treatment, which would include visits, drugs and lab tests. That is a great start.
But without targeted awareness campaigns – messaging that is informative, inclusive and nonjudgmental – HIV will continue to be seen by people as something that affects a small part of the population, wrote Kathryn Macapagal, a clinical psychologist and associate professor at Northwestern University.
“Until people are as aware of PrEP as they are of birth control, until every health care provider feels as comfortable prescribing PrEP as they do for any other preventive approach, and until people on PrEP get the support they need to stick to it, HIV will continue to spread,” Macapagal wrote in an op-ed for the influential health-oriented site, STAT News.
While medical treatment advances have brought optimism, Indiana remains in the dark ages concerning criminal penalties associated with HIV. Earlier this fall, the Interim Study Committee on Corrections and Criminal Code recommended efforts to update the Indiana Code involving HIV, which includes draconian sentencing enhancements for transmission regardless of intent.
Criminalization is not only a throwback to the rampant anti-gay prejudice of the 1980s and ’90s, but such laws disincentivize people from seeking testing and treatment.
The Indiana General Assembly must do the right thing in equalizing the lives of HIV-infected Hoosiers by taking steps to increase awareness of HIV among all Hoosiers and modernizing the criminal code.