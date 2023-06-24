Public administration benefits the people most when its leaders make sound decisions about revenue and resources. However, creating public policy is a tricky balance between serving competing interests.
An example is tax abatements. More specifically, the new tax abatement deal between General Motors and Allen County. On June 13, GM announced plans to invest $632 million in its Allen County plant to build the next generation of Chevrolet Silverado and GMC Sierra trucks. It wasn’t a surprise, as General Motors had already met with the County Council in May to ask for an abatement.
GM’s plant employs nearly 4,000 full- and part-time workers, and officials told the county it would not go below 3,300 workers in case of economic turndown.
GM’s venture also affects parts manufacturers that help produce the trucks. Fort Wayne Avancez Assembly has two plants less than a mile from the GM plant. These assembly plants employ about 350 full-time workers who supply to one customer – General Motors.
The County Council approved a more than $24.5 million tax abatement for GM to do this kind of upgrade and meet its profitability projections. Abatements are an economic driver as taxes on a property’s value are curbed, allowing the corporation to reinvest in things such as infrastructure improvements. When an abatement expires, the company must pay the full tax load.
GM already had a 10-year abatement on real property set to fall off in 2024. According to Allen County Economic Development, General Motors has invested $1.8 billion in personal property and more than $524 million in real property. Since 2010, the company has paid more than $48 million in taxes.
As The Journal Gazette’s James Wolf reported on May 19, GM’s most recent request was for 100% tax forgiveness for the entire 10 years, as opposed to the usual stair-step approach that gradually increases taxes over time. Companies usually pay increasingly more taxes each year until the abatement expires.
While abatements incentivize business, community service providers can feel pinched by lost tax revenue. In GM’s case, Southwest Allen County Fire District, with a budget of more than $2 million, and increasing annually, is feeling squeezed.
In June 2022, fire district officials told the Allen County Council that the department needed help to hire and retain employees, and to buy equipment. Brett Wygant, the southwest district’s fiscal officer, told the council last year that more than 80% of the tax money the district has lost through abatements is tied to agreements with GM.
“These abatements are hitting us very hard when, if everyone paid their taxes, we could have a $3 million budget,” Wygant said.
The new agreement doesn’t help the fire district. County Council members discussed the district’s issues in the May meeting with Ken Fries, R-at large, leading the charge. John Blanchard, GM’s director of local government relations, told the council he was naïve about the relationship. Fries eventually voted against the tax abatement deal.
In fairness, General Motors wants to build a solid relationship with Southwest Allen Fire District, said Council President Tom Harris, R-2nd.
“There has been progress made with council members meeting with GM and Southwest Fire together,” he told The Journal Gazette Friday, adding that corporate officials want to improve GM’s relationship with the district.
GM does pay taxes to the county, and according to county auditor records, has done so dutifully, never showing delinquency. A county development official told the council in May: “Now, every year, GM has paid over $300,000 in taxes to Southwest Fire.”
GM’s abatement results in a smaller “pool” of net assessed value to pull the taxes from which can drive up the tax rates for other taxpayers within the district.
Established in 1986 as GM moved to Fort Wayne, the southwest district provides fire-rescue and EMS transport service to more than 82 square miles of Allen County and portions of Wells. The department was originally a volunteer department – a paradigm no longer practical.
The southwest district’s territory includes some of Allen County’s largest employers: General Motors, Amazon, Franklin Electric, Vera Bradley, General Mills and the Walmart milk production facility.
Before the recent announcement, Chief Don Patnoude expressed frustration about the new abatement request from GM. He cited the district’s imbalance between commercial and industrial properties and residential areas. He’s not anti-GM or economic development. The southwest district is dedicated to protecting lives, he said.
“I understand that we have to have jobs,” Patnoude told The Journal Gazette on June 13, “but what tools does the county have at its disposal that it can use?”
The county can do little beyond asking General Motors to voluntarily increase its tax subsidy to the fire district.
The county’s economic development staff told the County Council that GM is paying its fair share as it makes up slightly less than 8% of the district’s total runs but contributes 18% of the budget.
The district made 172 runs to GM last year. We doubt the firefighters discussed tax policy on the way to the scene. The county offered GM rather hefty tax incentives that cut into what southwest fire would typically expect, leaving Patnoude and his team in an increasingly untenable situation.
GM admitting that it needs to strengthen its relationship with the fire district is an excellent beginning. But there needs to be some financial assistance available to help the department. A disaster shouldn’t force change because leaders couldn’t come to a beneficial compromise.