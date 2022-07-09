A group of lions is called a pride. A group of crows is knowns as a murder. So, what’s the collective noun to describe a group of pandas? Well, it’s embarrassing. No, really, a group is called an embarrassment.
No one seems to know the roots of how these bamboo-chewing, furry mounds of cuteness received such a terrible collective name. However, the editors at online site Wild Explained have a thesis.
“First, giant pandas are lazy and clumsy animals,” they write. “Second, they are lazy to mate, affecting their declining population. Third, these black-and-white animals primarily eat bamboo.”
Bamboo may be strong – there is a Louisville Slugger bamboo wood bat – but it is low in nutritional value, pushing pandas to eat more to get their suggested daily nutritional value.
“With the following, their ineffectiveness and clumsiness make pandas an ‘embarrassment,’ ” Wild Explained theorizes. “In addition, these spotted bears heavily rely on humans to survive.”
Unlike how researchers refer to a universal structure to describe animals – with nouns such as species, phylum and order – collective names are informal. Indeed, their origins are based more on local description and legend than mandates by lexicographers and linguists.
“Some of the oldest cases on record, like a murder of crows as the keystone example, are traced back to some rather colorful and poetic language coined in the 14th and 15th Centuries,” wrote the editors of the Medium.com site Naturalish in a 2018 article “The Absurd Truth Behind Collective Animal Nouns.”
“With the exact origins lost to time, linguists are left mainly to speculation. Perhaps it was the crow’s ‘traditional association with violent death’ that made mid-millennia authors first adopt the colorful word in the first place.”
By the way, what do you call a group of penguins on land? A waddle.
On the nose, yet oh so demeaning.