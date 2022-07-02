If you haven’t had time to watch the “Stranger Things” season four finale, we’re not going to spoil it. That wouldn’t be Hoosier Friendly.
Set in the 1980s in the fictional town of Hawkins, Indiana, “Stranger Things” follows teenage friends – including one with awe-inspiring psychic powers – as they fight horrifying evil unleashed from another dimension. Of course, there’s a government conspiracy. And the Soviets are involved. But no mention of cheese toasties.
The cool thing is that this Netflix original series is filmed on location. And you can go see familiar sites – by driving to Georgia.
No, really.
“Stranger Things” is primarily shot in and around Atlanta, a mecca for Hollywood productions. Shows and movies produced there include “The Walking Dead,” “The Hunger Games,” “The Vampire Diaries,” and, of course, “Atlanta,” to name a few.
You can book a private “Stranger Things ‘The Upside Down’ Film Locations Tour in Atlanta” on Viator, reports netflixlife.com.
“During the three-hour tour, you’ll see places like the homes of the Wheelers, Sinclairs and Hendersons, Hawkins Middle and High schools, the pool and a glimpse of the studios where filming takes place, mostly for interior scenes.”
Well, Hoosiers shouldn’t feel too bad. “Ozark” is a crime drama about a shady accountant who moves his family from Chicago to Missouri’s vacation paradise. It, too, is filmed entirely in the Atlanta area. Coincidentally, not a single scene from “Gone With the Wind” was filmed in Georgia.
Oh, Hollywood, thy true muse is Dolos, the spirit of illusion.