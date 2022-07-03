Statehouse Republicans believe filling out an online application, getting fingerprinted at an Indiana State Police post and taking those prints to one’s local police department is too much trouble for Hoosier gun owners.
As of Friday, a permit no longer is required to carry a concealed handgun in the Hoosier State. House Enrolled Act 1296 repealed state law mandating handgun owners obtain a license to carry their weapon. It allows anyone not otherwise prohibited from possessing a firearm under law, such as a convicted felon, to carry a handgun openly or concealed from sight, on one’s person, in a handbag or in a vehicle’s glovebox.
HEA 1296 is one of 179 laws, passed by the Indiana General Assembly and signed by Gov. Eric Holcomb, that took effect last week. Here are a few of the more conspicuous pieces of legislation Hoosiers need to know:
Gun permits
Not a single state senator’s published constituent survey showed support for eliminating gun permits, The Journal Gazette reported in February. Fifteen of the Senate’s 39 Republicans included a question about ending the gun permit requirement on constituent questionnaires. While 12% wanted it repealed, 88% supported keeping the permit mandate as is.
“How does any rational person look at the state of gun violence plaguing every corner of our country and think more unregulated access to guns is the solution?” asked House Minority Leader Phil GiaQuinta, D-Fort Wayne. “The majority of gun owners believe in reasonable gun responsibility measures. House Democrats believe that a balance can be found between Second Amendment rights and responsible gun ownership – but this new law is not that.”
Permits remain available to those who want one, particularly those wanting to take a gun to another state that has a reciprocity agreement with Indiana.
Abortion
Lawmakers steered clear of broad changes to Indiana’s abortion law in the last session. Their anticipation of a U.S. Supreme Court ruling on Mississippi’s abortion ban after 15 weeks proved prescient; the court struck down Roe v. Wade and 49 years of precedent.
Legislators, however, did make it a felony to coerce a woman into having an abortion. Under HEA 1217, abortion clinics now must ask women whether they have been forced into their decision. If a woman was coerced, clinic staff must file a report with law enforcement, which must investigate.
The General Assembly will convene again July 25, when legislators are expected to introduce legislation that restricts access to abortions or outlaws the procedure altogether.
Income taxes
Income taxes will be lower in 2023 and 2024. House Bill 1102 cut the individual adjusted gross income tax rate from this year’s rate of 3.23% to 3.15% in 2023 and 2024.
“The reduction in the individual income tax, I think, is probably one of the most important pieces, and the automatic taxpayer refund is terribly important because we’re giving back to the taxpayer what they paid in,” said Sen. Travis Holdman, R-Markle. “It’s extremely important that we take care of the taxpayers and do what we can to help them out.”
Holdman and his colleagues will decide whether to provide Hoosiers more tax relief during the July 25 special session. The governor wants to give anyone who has filed their 2021 income tax return about $225, $450 for those filing jointly. It’s a continuation of Indiana’s automatic taxpayer refund, which was triggered by last year’s record revenue surplus.
Definition of rape
Sex with a person who has verbally refused participation finally is considered rape in Indiana. HEA 1079 expands the previous definition to include continuing sexual activity after disregarding another’s refusal, either physically or verbally.
The state’s previous definition of rape said sex was considered rape if done by force or if it occurred with someone with mental incapacity or who was unaware that it was taking place.