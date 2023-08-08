Indiana lawmakers will spend parts of the next 12 weeks studying topics including crime trends, Medicaid reimbursement rates and possible tax reforms in preparation for the 2024 legislative session.
During the summer and fall, representatives and senators take time discussing subjects assigned by the General Assembly’s Legislative Council, a body composed of the House speaker, Senate president, seven representatives and seven senators. Many of the groups’ reports filed with the council, however, come with no legislative recommendations; they simply state what they were assigned to do, how many meetings were held and who spoke.
Of committees tasked with topics of study, just the Public Health, Behavioral Health and Human Services Interim Study Committee has so far scheduled meetings. Its meetings begin Wednesday, and its chairman, Sen. Ed Charbonneau, R-Valparaiso, is surprised other committee heads haven’t started yet.
“I know the Energy, Utilities and Telecommunications (Committee) has been given some tasks, as well as Financial Institutions and Insurance, Fiscal Policy, Pension Management Oversight. So there are a number of them that are in a situation similar to mine,” Charbonneau told The Journal Gazette.
“I thought there would be more at least starting to schedule meetings before now, but there’s nothing wrong with it. It just means they’re making sure everybody gets vacation time out of the way before they start.”
Ten such committees were given topics by the Legislative Council and will submit a final report summarizing their work. Twelve other committees established by statute could meet before the next session but aren’t required to do so.
The Drainage Task Force and the Government Reform Task Force, created by statute, will meet on Sept. 14 and Sept. 28, respectively.
Charbonneau’s group will study options for child care, including locating such facilities within businesses. It also will examine the prevalence and impact of mental illness – including major depression disorder, post-traumatic stress disorder and severe anxiety – among veterans and first responders, as well as alternative treatment options like psilocybin-assisted therapy for serious mental illness.
“Right now, I don’t know how I’m going to address that one,” the senator said of the use of psilocybin, a psychedelic found in a species of mushroom that has been consumed in parts of the world for thousands of years. “That one isn’t scheduled until Sept. 13, because I’m going to really have to spend some time understanding that. It’s a drug that’s going to raise a lot of concerns by a lot of people.”
Wednesday’s topic will be child care, a significant issue for the state. It’s hampering the recruitment of workers by employers and keeping thousands of Hoosiers who want to work from taking jobs outside of their homes.
“The more I get into this, it reminds me quite a bit of an infrastructure problem. It’s affecting every aspect of our economy and the quality of life for individuals,” Charbonneau said.
The senator’s health committee will look at ways to make it easier for businesses to establish child care centers for their employees. Proposals could include lowering the age to work at a child care center from 21 years old to 18; allowing entities such as school districts with more than one child care center to operate with one central administrator instead of hiring an administrator for each site; and permitting child-care “microcenters.”
“The concept known as microcenters is where a number of small day care centers might be able to all be housed in the same location,” the senator said. “And folks that are working in child care facilities suggested they should automatically qualify for a child care voucher. That would address the workforce issue.”
The Indiana General Assembly leans on interim study committees when a complicated topic could benefit from additional time to find solutions that the session process doesn’t allow, or when a controversial subject is dividing legislators. The committees cost money – $137,000 in 2021 and $114,000 last year, according to the Legislative Services Agency – but it’s mostly through per diem for members to attend and mileage reimbursement.
There’s promise in these meetings, but it’s too rarely realized. Many discussions in the state’s study committees could reveal solutions that would have a positive impact on Hoosiers, but too often they aren’t even included in committee final reports.
Legislative leaders should remedy that failure. Otherwise, what’s the point?