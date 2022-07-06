In three weeks, the Indiana General Assembly will meet in special session to consider changes to the state’s abortion laws after the U.S. Supreme Court struck down a constitutional right to the medical procedure.
Whether abortion will be legal during the first 20 weeks of pregnancy or in situations such as incest or rape, as is currently the case in Indiana, remain open questions. As the electorate, regardless of party affiliation, we expect transparency from our legislators when they convene on July 25 at the Statehouse.
Sen. Liz Brown, R-Fort Wayne, told The Journal Gazette “if you look at our history in the past, (the proposal will) be consistent with what we’ve done in the past.” House Minority Leader Phil GiaQuinta, D-Fort Wayne, said he doesn’t know what to expect.
“There are definitely folks in their caucus that are interested in a total ban,” GiaQuinta said. “But I’m sure there are others that are probably trying to figure out some exceptions, too.”
GiaQuinta said both abortion and Gov. Eric Holcomb’s $225 individual refund for taxpayers who’ve submitted their 2021 income tax forms – another stated reason for the special session – will go through the committee process.
Let’s hope state data informs lawmakers’ decisions. Indiana performs terribly on caring for its children.
According to the Indiana Youth Institute’s annual Kids Count Data Book, about 231,000 Hoosier children are living in poverty, and more than 100,000 kids have no access to health insurance. Indiana continues to be ranked among the bottom half of states in child well-being at 29th overall.
GiaQuinta hopes debate on abortion changes will provide an opportunity for more funding for prenatal, maternal, postnatal and child health services.
“I mean, the track record has been pretty poor and our rankings currently in this state on certain issues as far as maternal health and those sorts of things are pretty bad,” GiaQuinta said. “So (Democrats have) been asking these types of questions and filing bills and amendments to do some things to help in those categories.
“Could this potentially open the door to help some of those things? I don’t know. We’ll have to see.”
It must. Indiana recorded a little more than 80,000 live births during 2021, up from about 79,000 in 2020. Yet the Indiana Department of Health reported Friday that abortions performed in the state rose 8.5% to 8,414 last year. That’s 658 more than the 7,756 abortions during 2020 in Indiana, which was 1.6% higher than 2019’s 7,637.
About 56% of abortions in Indiana last year were drug induced, a slight increase from 2020 when, for the first time, such abortions accounted for a majority at 55%, nearly doubling the 2016 rate. According to Brown, special-session legislation will not address stored embryos used for in vitro fertilization or the morning-after pill, commonly known as Plan B.
“The morning-after pill is used to prevent fertilization,” she said, “so this will not be banning the morning-after pill.”
With the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision, Statehouse Republicans have the votes to change state laws on abortion. Any changes need to avoid increasing a woman’s – or a girl’s – risk of dying during pregnancy. The majority of Hoosiers do not support a blanket ban on all abortions – just 17% of Hoosiers supported a total ban with no exceptions in a statewide survey by Ball State University in 2019.
If our lawmakers want a majority of Indiana residents to support changes to the state’s abortion laws, a robust, transparent discussion needs to precede any final votes. This issue is too important to all Hoosiers to be decided behind the closed doors of a party caucus – even one with supermajority status.