Most people in northeast Indiana – and increasingly nationally and internationally – know Turnstone as an organization that assists adults and children with disabilities to reach their full potential.
Much of that success is a result of the nonprofit organization’s staff of therapists, specialists, social workers and educators. But sometimes it’s also dependent on the tools available.
Last week, Turnstone received recognition as a CareSource Heart of the Community Award winner. Accompanying the award from the nonprofit health plan was a gift of $22,000 to support Turnstone’s equipment loan program, which lends adaptive equipment and other items at no charge to those in need.
“Accessing necessary medical and adaptive equipment is critical for the quality of life for people with disabilities, but the expense is often an obstacle,” said Turnstone CEO Michael Mushett. “More than 64% of the people we serve live below 200% of the federal poverty level. CareSource’s financial support ensures we can continue offering the equipment loan program for those who need it most.”
Last year, Turnstone reported loaning at no charge more than 450 pieces of equipment – wheelchairs, toilets, bath benches, crutches, canes, walkers and grab bars – to 260 people with disabilities.
“CareSource has awarded our first grant to Turnstone in recognition of their 79 years of service to individuals with disabilities in the Fort Wayne community and beyond,” said Steve Smitherman, the company’s Indiana president, in an email. “… A pediatric power wheelchair can cost $20,000-$30,000 and may only last the child a few years before they outgrow it. By offering equipment loans at no cost to their clients, Turnstone is ensuring their clients’ accessibility to lead healthy and productive lives while remaining integrated in our community.”
Equipment loaned is to be returned when no longer needed so that it can help another individual.
Those needing or wishing to donate gently used adaptive equipment can contact Turnstone at its website:, turnstone.org/