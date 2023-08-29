During the most recent legislative session, the Indiana General Assembly made an additional $75 million accessible to county health departments in 2024 and another $150 million usable in 2025. But county commissioners first must opt in for the additional funding by Friday, and agree to provide 22 public health services.
Just five Hoosier counties so far are choosing to forgo the enhanced funding to better address the public health needs of their residents – and two of those counties are in northeast Indiana: Whitley and Wells.
We reached out to those counties to learn why they said no to more money, but only Wells County Commissioner Jeff Stringer responded. “I have no comment,” was all he would say of the county’s decision to pass on the extra funding that would result in about a 429% increase in Wells County public health funding in 2024.
Indiana ranks 48th among the states in public health funding, spending about $55 per Hoosier or $36 less than the national average of $91 per person. The Governor’s Public Health Commission examined the strengths and weaknesses in Indiana’s public health system and made recommendations for improvements – including boosting public health spending.
According to the University of Wisconsin’s Population Health Institute, Wells County ranks 31st among Indiana’s 92 counties in how healthy the county is, and the factors that can be modified to improve the length and quality of life of its residents. DeKalb County ranks 32nd on that list.
The DeKalb County commissioners, however, voted to accept the augmented public health funding from the state. Its health department is expected to receive about $366,000 more in 2024, on top of the $56,400 it accepted from the state this year — about a 654% funding increase. Wells County will continue to make do with about $51,777 next year.
DeKalb County Commissioner Bill Hartman admitted he initially wasn’t sold on the idea of taking the state’s new funding, but two developments persuaded him otherwise.
“One of the things that kind of convinced us to go ahead and accept it was a new ordinance on how those funds will be spent must be approved by the commissioners,” he told The Journal Gazette. “And there were a lot of public comments about bringing the money back to DeKalb County.”
Allen County was among the early adopters of the enhanced public health funding. It received about $200,000 from the state for public health this year. Next year, it will get about $4.5 million, an increase of about 2,150%.
Mindy Waldron, Allen County’s Health Department administrator, said the department will emphasize newer and larger service areas that so far most Hoosier health departments hadn’t sufficient money to address: maternal and child health; trauma and injury prevention; smoking and vaping cessation; student health; referrals to care; and prevention and reduction of chronic disease, specifically as it relates to obesity. The department’s plan for the extra state funding was posted online Monday and can be found at rb.gy/jp7em.
Such attention wouldn’t be possible without the augmented state funding, she said.
“Funding has been severely limited, which prohibits a great amount of public health growth into areas that were not statutorily required in prior years,” Waldron told The Journal Gazette. “We look forward to seeing increased funds, which will undoubtedly lead to the ability to revitalize the public health delivery system in our community.”
Health departments protect Hoosiers’ most valuable asset: their well-being. They serve by promoting healthy lifestyles, researching disease and injury prevention, and detecting, preventing and responding to infectious diseases. But they need the appropriate funding to perform those tasks.
Saying no this year to additional state funding for public health won’t prohibit counties from opting into the funding in future years. Let’s hope Wells and Whitley counties acknowledge the overwhelming need for more robust public health services and accept the 2025 funding to better the lives of their residents.
The new money creates an opportunity to really move Indiana’s health metrics in a positive direction. But such improvements surely won’t happen for the residents of counties that reject the extra funding to pay for it.