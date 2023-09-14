A regional summit next Thursday addressing mental health awareness comes on the heels of a dispiriting report on the psychological health of Indiana’s female teenagers.
On Sept. 21 at the Walb Student Union at Purdue Fort Wayne, the Allen Superior Court and community partners will conduct the inaugural Northeastern Indiana Regional Mental Health Summit. An extension of the Indiana Mental Health Roundtable, the summit brings together leaders within three pillars: faith, youth and workforce.
Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch, the roundtable’s co-chair, will deliver the keynote address. Mayor Tom Henry, state Rep. Bob Morris, R-Fort Wayne, and state Sen. and Majority Whip Michael Crider, R-Greenfield, will open the event.
The summit will be centered on assisting first responders, government organizations and private sector providers to work together to improve mental health awareness. The public is welcome to attend and take part.
Earlier this month, the Girl Coalition of Indiana and Indiana Youth Institute reported that Hoosier girls are more likely than boys to experience depression and suicidal ideations. Nearly half of Hoosier girls in grades 7-12 experienced depression in 2022. More than 8,000 of these young women reported “seriously” considering ending their lives during the 2021-22 school year.
“There is a stark discrepancy between the mental and physical health of Indiana’s girls and their male counterparts,” said Girl Coalition of Indiana Executive Director Mackenzie Pickerrell in a statement. “This report shines a light on what many of us knew already, our girls are not OK, and we must act now to remove the barriers that exist throughout Indiana which prevent our girls from thriving.”
Most facets of daily life now emphasize mental wellness. The COVID-19 pandemic’s exacerbated mental health problems contributed to this increased awareness. Numerous people, including kids and teens, have described feeling stressed, anxious, afraid and alone.
In 2021, the latest year for which data is available, 190 Hoosiers between the ages of 10 and 24 died by suicide, according to the Indiana Department of Health. According to data from the Indiana Youth Institute, the percentage of high school students in Indiana who reported having suicidal thoughts increased from 19.8% in 2015 to 27.7% in 2016.
Ultimately, the public interest in mental health will aid in providing care for distressed people, particularly teenagers and young adults, navigating a tumult of outside stimuli and hormonal changes.
However, there is also a need to develop mental health literacy, according to Dr. Stanley Kutcher, a Canadian psychiatrist specializing in adolescent mental health.
In a 2018 article for The Conversation, Kutcher warned against pathologizing everyday life. Negative emotions are essential in developing resilience and adaptation skills.
“The use of words originally developed to identify mental illnesses to describe normal negative emotional states has burgeoned,” he wrote. “Further, the use of terms denoting illness, such as depression, to mean all negative emotions is even more confusing. Now, words like sadness, disappointment, disgruntlement, demoralization and unhappiness are all lumped together as depression.”
That said, this summit, along with its participants, is a positive sign that politicians take mental health issues seriously. Progress will require funding commitments and measurement of ideas and programs.