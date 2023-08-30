The Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission’s chief of staff, Ryan Heater, will leave his job for Indiana Electric Cooperatives, where he will serve as the rural electric cooperative’s vice president of government relations beginning Sept. 25.
Heater might not have regulated the Indiana Electric Cooperatives, but he likely will be overseeing lobbyists in the next legislative session. It’s clear the state’s ethics laws, including the one-year restriction on serving as a lobbyist, are ineffective, aren’t enforced or both.
IURC spokeswoman Stephanie Hodgin says Heater’s decision to join Indiana Electric Cooperatives isn’t a violation of Indiana Code 4-2-6-11. Although government workers may request advisory opinions from the inspector general to ensure they’re in compliance with state law, Hodgin told the Indiana Capital Chronicle Heater didn’t request one “because one was not needed.”
The Indiana Electric Cooperatives, she said, “is a separate entity not regulated by the Commission, and Ryan will not be doing any executive-branch lobbying for at least a year after he leaves state employment.”
But doesn’t a vice president of government relations for an electric cooperative supervise employees who lobby lawmakers?
“The revolving door between the regulator and regulated needs to be shut and locked,” Jill Long Thompson, a former congresswoman who taught ethics at Indiana University from 2015 to 2020, told The Journal Gazette Tuesday.
In 2015, the General Assembly passed sweeping ethics reforms intended to increase transparency and close ethics loopholes after a trio of scandals the previous year.
• Rep. Eric Turner, R-Cicero, privately lobbied members of his party to kill a proposed ban on nursing home construction that would’ve hurt his family’s business.
• Former state education superintendent Tony Bennett paid only a $5,000 fine for using state staff and computers in a political campaign. The state’s inspector general condemned his actions as wire fraud and misuse of state resources.
• Bennett wasn’t charged.
• And Department of Transportation official Troy Woodruff skirted the one-year “cooling-off” period and accepted a job as an independent contractor for an Indianapolis firm he’d regulated.
A good ethics policy, Long Thompson told The Journal Gazette in April, would minimize conflicts of interest, require public reporting of any potential conflicts and include an enforcement mechanism to punish violations.
Government is about doing what is in the best interest of the people it serves, not building relationships that lead to policies or employment that benefit the few.