The Indiana Senate passed a bill Monday that would repeal a state mandate for local administrators to use the latest floodplain maps when considering new construction projects – despite voting only last year to require their usage.
Many property owners say the newest floodplain maps adopted by the Indiana Department of Natural Resources in 2022 are too restrictive when compared with those from the Federal Emergency Management Agency. The change likely forced some Hoosiers to consider the added financial burden of federal flood insurance, which on average cost $2,144 in Fort Wayne last year, according to the National Flood Insurance Program
At a Senate Committee on Natural Resources hearing on Senate Bill 242 last week, author Jean Leising, R-Oldenburg, said lawmakers were “unaware” they had approved the provision requiring the use of the new statewide floodplain maps in 2022. Leising said she cannot remember how or why this change was put into effect. At least she took responsibility for it.
Don’t make the same mistake this year, lawmakers. Are there quick actions the DNR can take now to help Hoosiers who now have a floodplain on their property? What can we learn – the good and bad – from other states with floodplain programs?
Environmental advocates and agencies are concerned SB 242 would increase potential damage caused by future flooding.
A 2020 study by the First Street Foundation calculated more than 282,500 Indiana homes, businesses and other structures were at substantial risk of flooding – 67% more than the state previously had estimated. That’s 113,600 additional properties that were not in a mapped floodplain and potentially at risk of a flood.
The problem, First Street said, is that FEMA floodplain maps are sometimes based on decades-old data, even as a changing climate and urbanization have changed rainfall and drainage patterns.
According to Purdue University’s Climate Change Impacts Assessment, annual rainfall has increased by 15% since 1895. It’s a trend that is anticipated to continue and could accelerate.
“SB 242 is a result of the mindset by many legislators that Indiana is too restrictive when it comes to (floodplain management), and that it inhibits progress, particularly development,” Rodney Renkenberger, executive director of the Maumee River Basin Commission, told The Journal Gazette. “The author of this bill obviously does not understand how government works.
“No matter what the legislature tries to pass, the local flood hazard ordinances will still prevail,” he said.
Kerry Daily, legislative chair for the Indiana Association for Floodplain and Stormwater Management, agrees. A majority of local floodplain ordinances require developers and property owners to consult DNR maps because FEMA maps have no floodway boundaries, he told The Journal Gazette, adding that changes will increase the confusion.
In the last legislative session, the Senate established the Indiana Drainage Task Force to review the responsibilities of landowners and government officials under current drainage laws; make certain determinations concerning drainage and regulatory matters; and determine whether balance between state and local authority over agricultural drainage favors state authority more in Indiana than in neighboring states.
It also requires the task force to issue a report with recommendations no later than Dec. 1. Daily urged the Senate Committee on Natural Resources to let the task force work through the issue before making changes to the Flood Control Act.
“You have a task force looking at this issue right now. You’re going to have two or three more meetings at least during this calendar year before you make a recommendation to the next session about what to do, if anything,” Daily said. “The task force is a great place to keep fleshing the issue out.”
It makes no sense to institute a massive change in the Flood Control Act until the drainage task force reports its recommendations to better protect Hoosiers from the growing risk of flooding.