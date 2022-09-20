With the rollout of Early Learning Marketplace, the early childhood education nonprofit Early Learning Indiana has supplied parents and guardians with another dynamic online tool to search for quality child care operators.
If used in conjunction with the state’s Child Care Finder website – which has licensing and regulatory information on specific programs – parents and guardians have a healthy amount of information to make an informed choice.
The marketplace is free, allowing users to search child care providers at the ZIP code level and has filters for factors such as price, age range, availability and budget. Users can enroll in a program directly through the site, which also has reviews.
“Reviews will be posted publicly to help other families choose a program that is a good fit for their family, as well as help providers understand their service and performance,” according to Early Learning Indiana.
While enrollment is trending higher, the pandemic hit a child care field that was already losing staff as a result of low wages and pitiful to non-existent benefits. The state’s “Build, Learn, Grow” program was introduced in the spring of 2021 to maximize $1 billion in federal funds with the hope of building a more reliable child care infrastructure, which included setting up the child care marketplace.