In October, local government officials unveiled a summary of Fort Wayne and Allen County’s new comprehensive plan, All In Allen – the blueprint that will guide area land use decision-making for the next 10 to 20 years.
Sherese Fortriede, senior planner with Fort Wayne Planning & Policy, told The Journal Gazette at that time one of the new concerns voiced by residents included “neighborhood walkability.”
“People want to be within walking distance or have walking access to amenities, needs of daily living, their schools, their shopping, parks,” she said.
To that end, the city and the Northeastern Indiana Regional Coordinating Council have created an online survey to better understand the public’s preferences and usage of the area’s bicycling and walking infrastructure.
The survey, which can be found at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/R9QW9X9, will help inform future bike and pedestrian path planning and policy decisions, the city said in a press release last week. And its importance can be found in the time it takes to bring a trail from the idea phase to completion.
According to Fort Wayne Trails, it takes between two and five years just to figure out whether there’s enough money, partners and public desire for a proposed stretch of trail. And each mile of trail averages between $800,000 and $1.2 million.
“People in general need to be more active. And one of the simplest ways to do that is to incorporate physical activity into your daily routines,” Megan McClellan, executive director of Fort Wayne Trails, told The Journal Gazette. “But people aren’t likely to do that if they don’t feel comfortable in their surroundings.
“This survey helps to gauge people’s comfort levels with different forms of active transportation and will allow the city of Fort Wayne and NIRCC to better accommodate people’s desires.”
“Active transportation” refers to any form of human-powered transportation: walking, biking or any other non-motorized transportation mode.
“I’m pretty sure that most of us recognize that neighborhoods continue to be the backbone of our city,” Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry said in his 2023 State of the City address. “One way we can help ensure ongoing progress is by constantly addressing their infrastructure needs.
“We’re going to spend a record $48 million this year to improve streets and roads and sidewalks and alleys and curbs and bridges and streetlights and trails.”
Currently, the Fort Wayne area trail system includes 134 miles, with 100 miles inside city limits. Trail projects this year feature work on Covington Road, Hannah Street, Liberty Mills Road, Ludwig Road, the Urban Trail downtown, and Franke Park. Henry said earlier in the year a new section of the Pufferbelly Trail, from Washington Center Road to the intersection of Lima Road and Ice Way, also will be bid.
The national group Walk Score rates 12 Fort Wayne neighborhoods as “very walkable.” Residents of Williams Park, Poplar, Hoagland Masterson, Fairfield, Williams-Woodland Park, Creighton Home, LaRez, Bloomingdale, West Central, Oakdale, Lafayette Place and Downtown can accomplish most errands on foot.
Walk Score, however, says 62 Fort Wayne neighborhoods are car-dependent, where most errands require a vehicle for transportation. And while some might dismiss “quality of life” issues, the nonpartisan Brookings Institution sees infrastructure improvement as interconnected with economic development.
“Our research on smaller communities has found that community amenities such as recreation opportunities, cultural activities, and excellent services (e.g., good schools, transportation options) are likely bigger contributors to healthy local economies than traditional ‘business-friendly’ measures,” said a Brookings article from January 2022. “Smaller places with a higher quality of life experience both higher employment and population growth than similarly situated communities, including those that rank high by traditional economic competitiveness measures.”
Community residents here and around the country are increasingly realizing that resilient infrastructure, including parks and trails, are vital to economic growth. Being outside supports an active and healthy lifestyle, which has shown to increase life expectancy, improve sleep quality and reduce cancer risk, and mental wellness benefits associated with being outdoors lower risks of depression and faster psychological stress recovery, according to the U.S. Forest Service.
Make your voice heard and take the online Active Transportation Survey via Survey Monkey. Creating walkable and bikeable neighborhoods has been a central piece to Fort Wayne and northeast Indiana’s development efforts for some time. Now is the time for you to weigh in with your suggestions and concerns. Don’t pass up the opportunity.