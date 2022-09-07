In speaking with Ewelina Connolly about the upcoming Welcoming Week Fort Wayne, the CEO of Amani Family Services said something that speaks about the human spirit and our cultural traditions.
“It’s a human, innate trait that we have – we want to open our doors,” said Connolly, a native of Plock, Poland, who found her way to Fort Wayne 20 years ago.
Welcoming Week, she said, is a celebration of the city’s long history in being a home for various groups who have come here, sometimes due to deteriorating conditions brought on by war and social turmoil, as well as a chance to understand the challenges.
“Out of many, one” is a national motto that’s worth remembering as our democracy feels more fragile.
“We are very excited to join more than 300 organizations and communities nationwide in celebrating Welcoming Week this year,” said Connolly. “Fort Wayne is fortunate to have a multitude of identities and rich cultural histories weaved into the fabric of our community. The Welcoming Fort Wayne initiative helps foster awareness and understanding of immigrant and refugee communities so together we can continue to build stronger neighborhoods, and a sense of trust and belonging for all.”
In its 10th year and originally initiated by Associated Churches, this year’s Fort Wayne festivities are the most robust in festival history centering on an apt theme: “Where we belong.”
Things kick off this Saturday with a fair at the Renaissance Pointe YMCA from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. It gathers vendors, employers and organizations together to provide resources for immigrants, refugees and the public at large. Yes, there will be food trucks. Indeed, the week includes a “Dining Around the World in Five Days” social media campaign and other free events.
The week closes out on Friday morning with the 2022 Welcoming Fort Wayne awards, recognizing immigrants, refugees, community leaders and organizations supporting our local multicultural community. At approximately 9:15 a.m., Mayor Tom Henry will proclaim Friday, Sept. 16 as Welcoming Fort Wayne Day.
Our diversity is something to celebrate and acknowledge. Especially as nativist talking points distort the truth.
In last year’s United Way of Allen County’s data analysis, 6.7% of residents were foreign-born. That was more by percentage than the rest of Indiana.
It’s not surprising a network news department contacted Connolly about Fort Wayne. They seemed surprised about the level of diversity in a city that is surrounded by cornfields.
Rather than a burden for Hoosiers, the economic benefits were described in Ball State University’s 2019 report “Fiscal, Economic and Social Effects of Immigration in the Hoosier State.”
Professors Emily Wornell and Michael Hicks, the report’s co-authors, looked at the effects of immigration on demographics, education, wealth, poverty, the labor market and wages.
“Overall, we find that immigration, regardless of authorization status, is an important source of fiscal, economic, and demographic health for Indiana’s future,” they surmised.
Although well educated in her homeland, Connolly moved here without knowing the language. She eventually became fluent enough to earn a Master of Education degree from IPFW in 2009. And while being European has a certain privilege, she says foreign-born Americans share commonalities around the anxiety of being a stranger in a foreign land.
“You’re leaving a life that you know, leaving a life that is familiar, a language that is familiar to someplace new that is constantly reminding you that you’re different,” she said.
Different, yes, but this is where they are. And this is where Hoosiers must be the most hospitable for them to belong.