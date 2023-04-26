The Indiana House Environmental Affairs Committee last month added language that redefined how state wetlands are classified to a bill that originally concerned residential sewage systems. Last week, a Republican senator said the wetlands language will be removed.
Sen. Rick Niemeyer, R-Lowell, said in a short conference committee meeting Thursday the wetlands amendment wasn’t germane to Senate Bill 414.
Ironically, this act may be one of the few envi- ronment- affirming actions this body has taken this session.
Rep. Doug Miller, R-Elkhart, offered the amendment to SB 414 during a March 22 committee meeting. Miller owns a construction and home-building company and serves on the Indiana Builders Association board of directors.
The original SB 414 detailed the storage of residential sewage and had bipartisan support. Miller’s amendment tightened restrictions on which wetlands could receive state protections, surprising Democrats and environmental advocates who said it would benefit the building industry.
“This is good news for residents of Indiana who overwhelmingly oppose any further rollbacks of our wetland protections,” said Reps. Sue Errington, D-Muncie, and Maureen Bauer, D-South Bend, in a joint statement. “The Indiana General Assembly has an obligation to protect the best interests of Hoosiers, including the environment where we live.”
The wetlands amendment to SB 414 came just five months after the Indiana Wetlands Task Force issued a report emphasizing the state could not afford to lose any more wetlands.
The task force was created as part of Senate Enrolled Act 389, a 2021 law that stripped state protections for more than half of Indiana’s 800,000 acres of wetlands and weakened the remaining protections.
“Wetlands offer a number of benefits. You get a lot of unique plant and animal species there, but they’re also great reservoirs for water on the landscape that prevents downstream flooding by retaining water, much like stormwater management ponds do artificially,” Jacob Hosen, assistant professor of ecology analytics at Purdue University, said in the task force report.
“They also filter out a lot of things that cause water quality problems downstream – things like harmful algal blooms. They offer a lot of benefits with flood control, preventing pollution from getting into our rivers, streams and lakes, as well as traditional ecological biodiversity benefits.”
Among its recommended actions, the task force proposed the state and local communities incentivize preservation of existing wetlands by providing state and local tax breaks, and updating the statewide wetlands map.
None of the measures proposed by the task force to protect wetlands wound up in bills during the 2023 legislative session.
Wetlands are critically important for the health of Indiana’s water resources. They store excess stormwater, helping to reduce flooding. They filter and purify water, help recharge groundwater and provide wildlife habitats. The legislature must do more, not less, to preserve those that remain in the Hoosier State.
The wetlands task force was the perfect place for discussion of Miller’s proposal to toughen restrictions on the state’s wetlands. Funny it didn’t come up there. Lawmakers shouldn’t be allowed to amend or author legislation when we know their personal interests are involved.