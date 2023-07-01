Talking with Nikki Fultz on Thursday afternoon, one gets a sense of apprehension and hope, a duality often felt by minority groups in uncertain times. Fultz is a Fort Wayne native who came out as a lesbian as a 14-year-old, no small moment in the 1990s.
Fultz joined Fort Wayne Pride as a teenager and now serves as its director. It’s gone from a one-day festival to an organization holding events yearly. It assists LGBTQ families in need and provides scholarships to LGBTQ youth.
Fultz has watched the LGBTQ community grow in acceptance in a conservative county, where she is married and a mother. Fort Wayne Pride, celebrated this year at Headwaters Park East and West on July 21-22, has a diverse group of sponsors, including some of this country’s most prestigious corporations. (Fort Wayne Newspapers Inc. is a media sponsor.)
Like every other festival in the city of festivals, Pride is open to the public, with both family- friendly entertainment and activities, as well as performances for adults. And like festivals celebrating heritage and culture, such as Juneteenth, Pride is a chance for the greater community to learn more about their neighbors.
“Anytime there are injustices brought to light, it can bring discomfort for some, but an opportunity for growth, not only as individuals but as a society,” Fultz told The Journal Gazette in a Five Questions in 2021. “We must learn to listen to others’ experiences with an open mind and figure out how to move forward to avoid a continuation of that problem.”
She voiced that sentiment this week, just a day before the Supreme Court decided to limit LGBTQ protections. This latest news comes weeks after another Indiana General Assembly session ended with the supermajority’s culture war tactics targeting trans youth and their families. The supermajority targeted librarians and teachers presenting subjects and concepts that didn’t fit its nebulous idea of cultural norms. And it denied any funds to the prestigious IU Kinsey Institute. It comes at a time when Carroll High School students performed “Marian, or The True Tale of Robin Hood” away from school grounds as the school’s principal was concerned for the students’ well-being.
Fultz, members of the LGBTQ community and its allies are following libraries in Wells and Whitley counties that are being assailed for promoting Pride month displays. Arguments that such visual presentations are an insult to community values and an enticement to vulnerable youth are tortured logic that doesn’t blind one from the blatant and virulent bigotry.
In March, the Federal Bureau of Investigation reported hate crimes had increased from 8,120 in 2020 to 9,065 in 2021. More than 1,400 victims were targeted for their sexual orientation. However, the FBI data is, at best, incomplete because not all victims report crimes for fear of being labeled. Also, not all law enforcement agencies register hate crimes with the federal government.
As one would expect, the downstream effects of anti-LGBTQ sentiment are horrific. According to this year’s Indiana Youth Institute’s Kids Count, 53.6% of LGBTQ Hoosiers planned suicide; 22.5% attempted to end their lives. The American Academy of Pediatricians reported that 56% of youth who identified as transgender said they thought about suicide.
Not all people within a group want to identify as victims. But that doesn’t negate the effects of discrimination against a whole group. To deny the suffering of one or many is an affront to humanity.
“It’s not natural” is the dull rebuke of the anti- LGBTQ front. Again, science, through empirical observation, shows same-gender sexual behavior is common across the animal kingdom. Yes, it is an evolutionary paradox, but the more we learn, the more our understanding of nature continues to bend toward uncovering truths. Unfortunately, there is a dearth of research on homosexuality – much less science about transgender people – thus popular assumptions are based on historical biases and misconceptions.
Despite what has happened in the legislature and courts, we, like Fultz, are both apprehensive yet hopeful. There is a new touchstone for days like these – the Pillars of Hope and Justice at the northwest corner of West Main and Ewing streets in downtown Fort Wayne. It’s a transcendent monument to honor the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.’s historic visit to the city on June 5, 1963.
The pillars represent the tenets of nonviolent resistance defined in opposition to the values of Egypt in the Exodus story. The form symbolizes the tension between authority and vulnerability, justice and compassion, struggle and shared human frailty.
It’s a reminder that hope begets action. It’s a difficult path, but the arc of the moral universe does eventually bend toward justice.