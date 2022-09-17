If a story in print is the same as it is on a screen, is there a difference for the reader beyond aesthetics? Yes, reader comprehension, particularly with the young.
A torrent of research confirms that we learn more by reading off-screen, particularly when it comes to intaking more than a few hundred words, according to Naomi Baron, professor of linguistics at American University in Washington, D.C.
“The benefits of print particularly shine through when experimenters move from posing simple tasks – like identifying the main idea in a reading passage – to ones that require mental abstraction – such as drawing inferences from a text,” Baron wrote in an op-ed published on The Conversation. “Print reading also improves the likelihood of recalling details.”
In a study of university students reading articles vs. listening to a podcast of the text, listeners tended toward mind-wandering more often than readers. Video echoes what is seen with audio possibly because video is associated with entertainment, not learning, Baron wrote.
“Digital texts, audio and video all have educational roles, especially when providing resources not available in print,” Baron wrote. “However, for maximizing learning where mental focus and reflection are called for, educators – and parents – shouldn’t assume all media are the same, even when they contain identical words.”
In other words: Hit the books!