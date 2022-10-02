Trust in democratic institutions generally doesn’t end from one swift confidence-exploding event. Instead, it comes from a multitude of faith-cracking fissures. Eventually, apathy takes hold. The Journal Gazette’s editorial board supports government transparency so people can make informed decisions when questioning elected leaders.
The Allen County sheriff’s commissary fund is an issue that, unfortunately, can frustrate people who want to have faith in an organization that is there to protect citizens.
The fund gathers fees inmates pay for optional items they want in jail, such as phone and internet data.
Accounting for this discretionary fund and its expenditures continues to meet state law requirements and Indiana State Board of Account audits. Departments must file a summary twice a year – Jan. 1 and June 30, detailing the previous six months of purchases.
It’s not the sheriff’s fault that Indiana law requires so little information to be made public about money spent from the commissary fund. It’s past time the legislature considers requiring more data from sheriffs.
At last Monday’s Allen County Council budget meeting, Councilman Ken Fries, himself a former Allen County sheriff, brought up Sheriff David Gladieux’s expenditures from the commissary fund. At both the council meeting and during a conversation on Thursday, Fries said the spend-down was something he had heard.
Information gleaned from a spreadsheet provided by the county auditor’s office shows the commissary fund began the year at $1,368,118.27. However, as of June 30, the cash ending balance had dropped to $451,952.50. In looking back over a decade of data, the drop seems unprecedented.
Given his past position and institutional knowledge, Fries’ statements required a response.
Gladieux has been out of the office this week – a planned time away scheduled months in advance. However, Gary Grant, the department’s deputy chief of administration, refuted any allegations of wrongdoing in an interview Friday. Grant was present at last Monday’s council meeting, making the department’s case for its 2023 budget request.
“I’m a deputy chief and I’m in every staff meeting, and there has been no discussion ever on spending (the commissary fund) down to get it as low as possible,” Grant told The Journal Gazette.
In the story about the meeting, The Journal Gazette reported that the sheriff’s department turned in spreadsheets documenting purchases made from the fund, including costs. However, the bookkeeping includes little information beyond the transaction name (ex. Comcast), date, check amount or deposit, and checkbook balance. There are additional fields for receipts and disbursement, but these fields also yield little information beyond the amount paid out or brought in.
State law gives county sheriffs wide latitude to decide how to use commissary funds. Grant said the money was used to supplement the SWAT team’s vehicle purchases, training and equipment – purchases that might otherwise have gone through the normal budgeting process with county council.
“We’ve created the very first-ever bike training course for e-bikes and police bikes in the nation – the sheriff used commissary funds for that,” Grant said.
Although Grant was unsure of the amount used, commissary fund money went to purchase the department’s new crisis response vehicle unveiled in March. The county averages 40 to 50 crisis callouts a year. Grant said that while the Fort Wayne Police Department has been a good partner in allowing the county to use its vehicle, it was time for the sheriff’s department to have its own command vehicle.
That’s good information to know and nearly impossible to gather without asking a multitude of questions about every commissary account check. Some things are self-explanatory, such as checks to City Utilities or the Allen County Jail Chaplaincy. However, there are numerous disbursements that, while likely not nefarious, ought to require more than a date, check number and payee name.
Fries said he is not questioning Gladieux’s use of the funds but is baffled so little information is required to disburse funds from this account. So are we. The opacity only leads to speculation and mistrust while greater transparency would prove accountability. The bar set by the state is abysmally low. That doesn’t preclude sheriffs from providing more detail.
Gladieux, who was first elected in 2014, has been term limited. In November, voters will choose between Chief Deputy Troy Hershberger and Fort Wayne Police Capt. Kevin Hunter.
“This is something that both sheriff candidates need to answer,” Fries said Thursday.
We could not agree more. This issue shouldn’t be merely meeting the minimum requirements but doing what is right and providing maximum transparency of what otherwise could be seen as a slush fund. This is not “petty cash” and it’s time the state raises the bar on the reporting required for use of this account.