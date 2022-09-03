Imagine Paul Harvey reading this sentence: “Why are Midwestern summers so miserable? Sweaty corn!”
“Corn sweat” is a simplistic term referring to evapotranspiration.
Corn pulls moisture out of the soil; that moisture is released through the leaves. That’s transpiration. Water vapor also enters the air from lakes and other water surfaces. That’s evaporation.
That’s the what, here’s the why. Like humans, plants need to cool when it gets hot.
“It is more like when humans exhale; our breath has a higher water content than the surrounding air,” Doug Gucker, a University of Illinois Extension educator, told the service’s website. “It is the same thing in the corn field, except plants do not have lungs, so they transpire.”
When temperatures are high, plants open pores on their leaves called stomata, bringing in oxygen and releasing carbon dioxide and excess water, according to the extension service. The water evaporates, cooling the plant.
During a growing season, a leaf will transpire many times more water than its weight. An acre of corn gives off about 3,000 to 4,000 gallons of water each day, the United States Geological Survey reports. In 2021, Indiana planted more than 5.3 million acres of corn, with a little less than 93 million acres of corn planted across the United States.
Evapotranspiration doesn’t raise the temperature; it just adds to the misery.
And now you know … the rest of the story.