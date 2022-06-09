After interviewing more than 1,000 people and reviewing more than 125,000 records, the House select committee investigating the attack on the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, will begin unveiling evidence tonight of what it has described as “a criminal conspiracy to defraud the United States.”
It’s a historic moment – one that could result in a referral to the Justice Department for the prosecution of former President Donald Trump. But the end result will depend upon whether the committee can convince fellow lawmakers, federal investigators and a majority of Americans a crime was committed.
A Quinnipiac poll in January showed 44% of the nation believed too much was being made of the riot, compared to 38% five months earlier.
“Based on what we’ve been hearing from committee members and others, I think that there will be some information people have not heard before. But a lot of it will be information that has been leaked,” said Andrew Downs, director of the Mike Downs Center for Indiana Politics at Purdue University Fort Wayne.
“I think what will be interesting here is the way in which the information is packaged and the argument that can be made based on that,” he said. “So it’s about the overall presentation, not just the individual pieces of data.”
Today’s 8 p.m. hearing, the first of at least six, likely will offer Americans an opening argument and overview of the events of Jan. 6, as well as the weeks that led up to the riot, the Washington Post reported Saturday. Select committee members will try to present evidence exposing a broad plan to overturn the 2020 election, with the former president at its center, and are expected to focus on how Trump’s false claims of voting fraud could affect future elections.
Downs said viewers of the hearings should take in the presentations as if they were jurors in a court trial.
“I hope [viewers] go in with an open mind and are able to judge the quality of the evidence. In other words, someone may go in already thinking that one particular individual or group of individuals are guilty or did nothing wrong,” Downs said. “But I think what everyone should keep in mind is (that) the members of the committee have heard far more information than any of us out in the real world have been able to hear, and they deserve the opportunity to present that information and tell the story of January 6th.”
A list of witnesses for tonight has not been announced, but Downs said it will be essential Americans hear all viewpoints as the committee presents its evidence.
“It will be important they hear from individuals who are identified as loyal to and opponents of all the perspectives being discussed or that can be discussed during this,” he said. “In other words, if the only people who are invited to and appear are ‘pro’ this or ‘anti’ that, that will undermine the credibility of the overall process.”
Vice President Mike Pence is not expected to testify, but his former chief of staff Marc Short and former chief counsel Greg Jacob are predicted to appear. Both were with Pence at the Capitol during the riot.
Short warned the Secret Service a day before the Capitol attack that Trump was about to publicly bash Pence, the New York Times reported last week. On Jan. 6, as a mob of thousands chanted “Hang Mike Pence,” the Secret Service escorted the vice president to a secure location.
“Much of the information will be made available publicly. And given the time constraints the committee’s going to be operating under, they may be able to only make reference to reports and testimony,” Downs said. “People should take advantage of the fact that so much information will be made available and actually take a look at what that information is, in its original source.”
Was last year’s Capitol attack a political rally that spun out of control or part of a wide-ranging plot to intimidate lawmakers and the vice president into overturning President Joe Biden’s electoral victory?
Tune in beginning tonight and decide for yourself.