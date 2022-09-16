A task force of the Commission on Improving the Status of Children in Indiana last October recommended endorsement of legislation banning corporal punishment in all public and private schools. Yet after nearly a year, the commission has taken no formal action on the proposal.
According to the U.S. Department of Education, hundreds of thousands of public schoolchildren are subjected to corporal punishment every year. It usually is administered in the form of “spanking,” or striking students with a wooden paddle on their bottom or legs. Such discipline “can result in abrasions, bruising, severe muscle injury, hematomas, whiplash damage, life-threatening hemorrhages, and other medical complications that may require hospitalization,” the Education Outcomes Task Force report reads.
Currently, 19 states allow paddling in schools, even though the practice contributes to mental health problems in youth, lower vocabulary scores, as well as reduced cognitive ability and academic achievement, the task force’s research suggests.
“Spanking is associated with higher risk for detrimental outcomes,” according to a 2016 report published in the Journal of Family Psychology and cited by the task force. They include aggression, anti-social behavior, mental health problems and negative relationships.
“Parents who use spanking, practitioners who recommend it, and policymakers who allow it might reconsider doing so given that there is no evidence that spanking does any good for children and all evidence points to the risk of it doing harm,” the Journal of Family Psychology report concluded.
The task force found just 0.06% of Hoosier schoolchildren are physically disciplined in a typical year. But because private schools aren’t required to report corporal punishment data, “it can be reasonably assumed that the numbers are higher when factoring that in,” the task force report said.
Negative academic and social outcomes aren’t the only problems associated with in-school spankings. Gross racial disparity also exists in corporal punishment’s execution, with Black students disproportionately singled out for such discipline.
“The most recent available statistics show that African-American students make up 18% of the national student population, but comprise 40% of all students subjected to physical punishment at school,” the task force said in its recommendation. “Black children are nearly two-and-a-half times more likely to be corporally punished than white children, and nearly eight times more likely to be corporally punished than Hispanic children.”
Research by the Southern Poverty Law Center and the Center for Civil Rights Remedies found students with disabilities, like their Black peers, were disproportionately disciplined with corporal punishment.
“By passing legislation to end corporal punishment in accredited public and nonpublic schools as well as educational agencies, all populations including disparate ones will be positively impacted by not allowing the infliction of corporal punishment,” the task force said.
Despite the fact the recommendation was made 11 months ago, it has yet to be addressed. “The topic was tabled at the beginning of that October meeting and has not come back on the Commission’s agenda,” Executive Director Julie Whitman told The Journal Gazette.
What the commission ultimately decides is important. With members representing state agencies such as the Department of Correction, Health Department, Division of Mental Health and Addiction, Budget Office and Governor’s Office, support for a legislative ban on corporal punishment would seemingly have a lot of influence with lawmakers.
And with three legislators on its executive committee – Reps. Dale DeVon, R-Granger; Vanessa Summers, D-Indianapolis; and Sen. Stacey Donato, R-Logansport – finding a sponsor likely wouldn’t be a problem.
The next meeting of the Commission on Improving the Status of Children in Indiana will be at 10 a.m. Oct. 19. Let’s hope its members finally approve recommending a ban on corporal punishment in public and private schools.
Legislation eliminating a form of discipline that is well documented to have negative effects on all students, including disparate populations, should be filed at the Statehouse this coming session.