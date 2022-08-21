“If you take the cameras out of the courtroom, then you hide a certain measure of truth from the public.”
Of all people, this maxim was uttered by former Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Lance Ito, who oversaw one of the most controversial murder trials in American history.
The truth here concerns witnessing the slow, methodical legal processes of criminal and civil proceedings. What goes on in courtrooms isn’t solved in tidy one-hour increments. Trial proceedings are rarely sensational, but they are no less important and captivating.
It is why we would like to see the Indiana Supreme Court finally give the state’s trial judges discretion to allow the news media to televise, record and photograph court proceedings. On Aug. 1, the court closed a month-long open session for public input on the proposed rules change that was developed from feedback gained after a five-county pilot program.
Allen County Superior Court Judge Fran Gull was tapped to participate in a four-month-long test along with judges in Delaware, Lake, Tippecanoe and Vanderburgh counties. The project also allowed for rebroadcasting of any live-streamed proceeding with approval from the judge.
It is a policy that should have been adopted decades ago. In 1997, the Indiana Supreme Court authorized a project for video and audio coverage in certain courtrooms. The project ended in 2007 with fewer than 10 test cases.
In 2012, the court allowed for a limited period for the Times of Northwest Indiana to webcast from three trial courtrooms. That experiment was deemed to have failed, too.
If adopted by the state’s highest court, the rules regarding cameras and recording devices will be fashioned with an eye toward dignity and decorum.
If adopted, a judge will have the discretion to approve or deny a request to broadcast court proceedings. The judge will have the discretion to interrupt or stop the coverage if the judge deems it appropriate. Furthermore, “The judge also has the discretion to limit or terminate broadcast at any time during the proceeding.”
There is a prohibition on recording minors, juvenile matters, sex-offense victims, jurors, attorney-client communication, bench conferences and materials on tables and on the judge’s bench.
Media will be defined as people employed by traditional media such as print, television, radio, wire services and press associations. “The judge has discretion to determine who is admitted as news media and under what condition.”
The pilot was initiated after discussions between the Community Relations Committee and the Court Security Committee of the Judicial Conference of Indiana, in conjunction with the Hoosier State Press Association and the Indiana Broadcasters Association.
“More sunshine is better than no sunshine,” Dave Arland, executive director for the Indiana Broadcasters Association, told The Journal Gazette. The Indianapolis-based advocacy group represents 250 television and radio stations. Not all of them have a news department, but this issue has been of great importance to broadcasters for the past 20 years.
“Hopefully, this leads to a new policy,” Arland said. “We understand that there will be regulations. We understand it’s a process.”
By awarding judges latitude to make decisions about broadcasting and recording in courtrooms, the Indiana Supreme Court is also granting Hoosiers access to the realities of justice and thus creating the opportunity to enhance public confidence.