The state of Indiana has but one outstanding debt: a pension fund for teachers who retired before 1996. That fund has just over $8.8 billion left in unfunded liability and is expected to be paid off by 2030, freeing up $1 billion in expenditures annually.
Sen. Travis Holdman, R-Markle, told a panel of the state’s fiscal leaders Friday he plans to introduce a bill in the coming legislative session that establishes a two-year Blue Ribbon Commission to analyze how the state might reorganize its taxes after it fully funds the pre-’96 teacher retirement fund, the Indiana Capital Chronicle reported Tuesday.
“I think the time is right for us to put that discussion together,” Holdman told The Journal Gazette – seven years before that $1 billion will be available.
“I think it’d be great if we could figure out a way to reduce individual income tax to zero,” said Holdman, who chairs the Senate Committee on Tax and Fiscal Policy. “That would give us an opportunity to compete better with places like Tennessee and Florida, Texas and Nevada” – states that have no income taxes.
Today, the two primary sources of local government funding in Indiana are from taxes on income and property. The diminished reliance on property taxation can be traced to changes in the property tax system after the 1998 Indiana Supreme Court ruling in Town of St. John vs. State Board of Tax Commissioners, according to a 2018 report for the Indiana Fiscal Policy Institute by the Indiana University School of Public & Environmental Affairs.
In determining the old property tax system was in violation of the state constitution’s property tax clause, the court not only overturned the assessment structure, it set into motion changes throughout the entire system of Indiana local government finance, said the report entitled “A Fiscal History of Indiana Local Government.”
Sales taxes were increased to 7% – the second-highest in the country – to fund local services, programs and property tax relief; and local government authority to generate revenue from local income taxes was expanded. Since 2009, Indiana local governments have reduced expenditures by workforce reductions, eliminations of special districts, reductions in administration costs, and lower-than-average growth in spending on highways and roads, the report said.
Legislative changes to the tax system – forced upon lawmakers by the state Supreme Court – led to struggles funding local government and more funding volatility in the state’s increased reliance on sales taxes, particularly during an economic downturn. Holdman’s proposed Blue Ribbon Commission on taxes could keep legislators from making unintended funding mistakes as they weigh how an extra $1 billion would impact programming and the tax system.
Although Holdman would like to see the elimination of income taxes in Indiana, “it may be that we can’t do that,” he said. “It may be that raising $6 billion (annually to fund the state government) is just a bridge too far for us.”
“I think we just need to be asking questions. I don’t know that we’ve done this in quite some time in the state of Indiana. I think it behooves us to step back and do some strategic planning with our budgeting process, how we spend our revenues and where those revenues come from.”
It’s human nature for mistakes to be made when people haven’t the time to vet the consequences of changes to a system as complex as state government funding. Holdman is right to propose a Blue Ribbon Commission on whether Indiana should reorganize the tax system, years in advance of a fully funded teachers retirement fund.
Lawmakers could head off miscalculations if they start talking now, openly and transparently, about how an extra $1 billion annually would affect spending, taxes and Hoosiers.