When 10 teachers quit their jobs at Milpitas Unified School District after the last school year, they did so because they couldn’t afford to live in the district which is right outside of San Jose, California.
The district can’t affect home prices, and they couldn’t raise wages. So, instead it tried an unusual move by asking parents if they had a spare room for a teacher. There were 53 responses, according to the Washington Post, which the district said was an indication of how valued teachers and support staff are by the community.
San Jose and the entire Bay area have become nearly unaffordable for moderate-income workers. Real estate brokerage Redfin reported in 2020 that San Jose was the least affordable place for a teacher to buy a home. The median teacher salary was just over $90,000, which isn’t enough when the median home sale price was $1.2 million.
Merced, California, topped Redfin’s list of the most affordable metro area for a teacher to rent due to median annual rental cost of $31,630, a median teacher salary of $99,637 and a median disposable income of $68,002. Merced is 114 miles from San Jose and usually is listed as one of the worst places to live.
In August, Fort Wayne was named the country’s most affordable city by the website, Niche.com. With a growing reputation – we were recently highlighted on Forbes.com – we wonder whether that’s enough to entice California teachers to relocate to the Summit City.